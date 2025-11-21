CNN Hosts Set to Face the Axe if Trump Gets His Way: Inside the Secret Discussions With the White House... as Billion Dollar Takeover Bid Looms

Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of Oracle, keeps in contact with the White House, and one conversation is said to have focused on how to axe from CNN if Paramount reels in Warner Bros Discovery.

Some of those names? Hosts Trump is believed to hate, including Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar. While the discussion was described as informal by sources, since Ellison does not have a formal role at Paramount, his son, David, still runs the company, giving the elder Ellison plenty of pull.

Paramount is believed to be in the best position to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, after the entertainment company announced last month it was open to offers. Paramount, as well as other companies, have until Thursday, November 20, to submit non-binding, first-round bids.

Other giant companies, including Amazon, Comcast, and Netflix, have reportedly shown interest in throwing their hat into the ring as well.