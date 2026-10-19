Christiane Amanpour Announces Shocking CNN Exit Amid David Ellison's Takeover of Network

Her exit comes weeks after David Ellison took over CNN's parent company in an $81 billion deal.

Christiane Amanpour is leaving CNN after 43 years with the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amanpour confirmed her departure in a statement, saying, "After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!"

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour will step away from her daily shows at the end of the year.

During a recent appearance in London , Amanpour addressed the "ideological realignment" at CBS News and expressed her "concern" about what the changes could mean for CNN.

The deal placed CNN under the same ownership as CBS .

The announcement comes as CNN enters a new chapter under Ellison, who completed his $81 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month.

Amanpour revealed that she will conclude her daily programs on CNN and PBS at the end of this year.

She plans to continue hosting a weekly CNN show through May while helping the network manage the transition through June.

She also expressed gratitude to the colleagues who worked alongside her throughout her career.

"I want to thank all the amazingly talented people I've worked with throughout this incredible journey. Especially my beloved show teams and field crews," she said.

"From my very first big, exciting assignment covering the First Gulf War, to the horrors of the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Iran, and all the points in between, it's the teams and the camaraderie that counted so much, as we together battled to seek the facts, the evidence, and the humanity, so that CNN could always broadcast the truth about the world and to the world, without fear nor favor," Amanpour added.