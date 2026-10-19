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Home > News > CNN

Christiane Amanpour Announces Shocking CNN Exit Amid David Ellison's Takeover of Network

image of Christiane Amanpour
Source: MEGA

Christiane Amanpour is leaving CNN after 43 years with the network.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

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Christiane Amanpour is leaving CNN after 43 years with the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her exit comes weeks after David Ellison took over CNN's parent company in an $81 billion deal.

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Christiane Amanpour Announces CNN Exit

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image of Christiane Amanpour announced her departure from CNN following David Ellison's takeover.
Source: MEGA

Christiane Amanpour announced her departure from CNN following David Ellison's takeover.

CNN reporter Brian Stelter announced the news on October 19.

"CNN legend Christiane @Amanpour, the network's chief international anchor, is departing the network next June," Stelter wrote.

Amanpour confirmed her departure in a statement, saying, "After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!"

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Source: @BRIANSTELTER/X

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour will step away from her daily shows at the end of the year.

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David Ellison's Takeover Raises Questions

image of David Ellison completed an $81 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

David Ellison completed an $81 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month.

The announcement comes as CNN enters a new chapter under Ellison, who completed his $81 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month.

The deal placed CNN under the same ownership as CBS.

During a recent appearance in London, Amanpour addressed the "ideological realignment" at CBS News and expressed her "concern" about what the changes could mean for CNN.

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Christiane Amanpour Reflects on Her Career

image of Christiane Amanpour reflected on her decades of reporting from major global conflicts.
Source: MEGA

Christiane Amanpour reflected on her decades of reporting from major global conflicts.

Amanpour revealed that she will conclude her daily programs on CNN and PBS at the end of this year.

She plans to continue hosting a weekly CNN show through May while helping the network manage the transition through June.

She also expressed gratitude to the colleagues who worked alongside her throughout her career.

"I want to thank all the amazingly talented people I've worked with throughout this incredible journey. Especially my beloved show teams and field crews," she said.

"From my very first big, exciting assignment covering the First Gulf War, to the horrors of the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Iran, and all the points in between, it's the teams and the camaraderie that counted so much, as we together battled to seek the facts, the evidence, and the humanity, so that CNN could always broadcast the truth about the world and to the world, without fear nor favor," Amanpour added.

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Christiane Amanpour Plans Next Chapter

image of CNN Editor-in-Chief Mark Thompson said he was 'very sorry to see her go.'
Source: MEGA

CNN Editor-in-Chief Mark Thompson said he was 'very sorry to see her go.'

Amanpour intends to continue her podcast, The Ex-Files, with Global while exploring other opportunities.

She also voiced her support for CNN's tradition of independent reporting.

"Remember: always be truthful, not neutral," she concluded.

CNN Editor-in-Chief Mark Thompson acknowledged her departure, saying, "Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months. Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I'm very sorry to see her go, but I've come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally."

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