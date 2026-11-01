Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Plea for Answers in Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'We Cannot Move Forward'

Savannah, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 1, to share an old drawing made by her 12-year-old daughter, Vale.

The picture featured a heartbreaking message: "I know it might not seem like it, but I really need my mommy."

The journalist explained, "Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear 'normal' — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it's not and it never will be."