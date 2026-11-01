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Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Plea for Answers in Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'We Cannot Move Forward'

image of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional plea for answers about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

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Nov. 1 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie made another emotional plea for answers as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing nearly nine months after vanishing from her Arizona home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her desperate message comes as investigators travel to Florida to explore new DNA testing possibilities that could help crack the case.

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Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Message About Missing Mom

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image of Savannah Guthrie posted a heartbreaking drawing created by her 12-year-old daughter, Vale.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie posted a heartbreaking drawing created by her 12-year-old daughter, Vale.

Savannah, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 1, to share an old drawing made by her 12-year-old daughter, Vale.

The picture featured a heartbreaking message: "I know it might not seem like it, but I really need my mommy."

The journalist explained, "Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear 'normal' — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it's not and it never will be."

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Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie posted the picture on November 1.

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'We Cannot Move Forward'

image of Savannah Guthrie admitted her family is struggling to move forward without answers about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie admitted her family is struggling to move forward without answers about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

"We cannot move forward," she wrote. "We need someone to help us, tell us what you know."

The television personality described her 84-year-old mother as "a light in this world."

"We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us," Savannah pleaded.

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Investigators Pursue New DNA Testing

image of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed investigators traveled to Florida to explore additional DNA testing.
Source: MEGA

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed investigators traveled to Florida to explore additional DNA testing.

Meanwhile, the investigation appears to be entering another phase as authorities explore additional ways to analyze DNA evidence.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed on October 30 that "The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation."

"Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case," he continued. "A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all our partners to solve this case."

Nanos also stated, "No tip is too small. Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation."

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Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

image of Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31.

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home around 9:30 p.m. local time on January 31.

The FBI released disturbing footage showing a masked individual outside her front door in the early hours after her disappearance.

Savannah previously shared an emotional message at the six-month mark of her mom's disappearance.

"We will never stop looking for answers — and we will never stop looking for the light. We will always be hoping and praying and believing in the best of our world — in spite of circumstance. This is what our faith makes possible. Please. Bring her home," Savannah expressed.

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