EXCLUSIVE: Susan Saint James' Unbelievable Fortune Revealed After Her Death at 80
Nov. 1 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Susan Saint James left behind an extraordinary financial legacy, with the beloved television actress and her husband, former NBC executive Dick Ebersol, amassing a combined fortune of approximately $60million through their successful careers and multimillion-dollar property investments.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Emmy-winning star, best known for McMillan & Wife and Kate & Allie, died on October 26 at age 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Multi-Million Dollar Fortune and Real Estate Holdings
Her death brought renewed attention to the wealth she shared with Ebersol, 79, including luxury real estate investments across the United States.
Insiders tell us their combined wealth was estimated at $60million.
The couple's property dealings included the $10.4million purchase of a sprawling mansion in Telluride, Colorado, in 2014. The luxurious mountain property measured approximately 13,000 square feet.
The property had previously been advertised for $14million in 2011, with reports also citing an $11.3million figure during subsequent negotiations.
Saint James and Ebersol's real estate interests reflected a lifestyle supported by the star's television success and Ebersol's influential career in broadcasting, which helped establish the couple among the entertainment industry's wealthiest families.
Iconic Television Career and Star-Studded Legacy
Saint James became a familiar face to millions of American viewers through her acclaimed performances in some of television's most popular programs.
She first achieved major recognition through The Name of the Game, winning an Emmy Award before establishing herself as a leading television actress.
Her starring role opposite Rock Hudson in McMillan & Wife further strengthened her reputation, while Kate & Allie introduced her to another generation of viewers.
The sitcom became a defining part of her career, earning her further Emmy nominations and cementing her position as one of television's most recognizable performers.
Family Tragedy
Saint James married three times before finding lasting happiness with Ebersol, whom she married in 1981. The couple had three children together and built a family life alongside their demanding professional commitments.
However, their personal happiness was shattered in 2004 when their youngest son, Teddy Ebersol, died in a plane crash aged just 14.
The tragedy profoundly affected the family, with Saint James increasingly concentrating on her loved ones and charitable activities rather than pursuing further Hollywood opportunities.
She became particularly associated with the Special Olympics, devoting considerable time and energy to supporting people with intellectual disabilities. Her philanthropic commitments reflected a determination to use her public profile for causes beyond the entertainment industry.
Following her death, relatives emphasized Saint James had never regarded financial success as the defining measure of her achievements.
In a statement, her loved ones described her as "someone who was generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up."
The family's tribute highlighted the star's longstanding commitment to helping others, including her involvement with charitable organizations and the Special Olympics.
Early Origins And Hollywood Breakthrough
Saint James had largely withdrawn from regular acting work years before her death, maintaining her family commitments and philanthropic activities while Ebersol continued his broadcasting career.
Saint James was born in Los Angeles in 1946 and raised in Illinois, where she developed an early interest in performing. After attending the Connecticut College for Women, she pursued modeling before breaking into television during the 1960s.
Her breakthrough came with The Name of the Game, earning her an Emmy Award in 1969.