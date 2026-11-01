Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity Death
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Susan Saint James' Unbelievable Fortune Revealed After Her Death at 80

Photo of Susan Saint James
Source: MEGA

Susan Saint James left behind millions, according to sources.

Nov. 1 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Susan Saint James left behind an extraordinary financial legacy, with the beloved television actress and her husband, former NBC executive Dick Ebersol, amassing a combined fortune of approximately $60million through their successful careers and multimillion-dollar property investments.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Emmy-winning star, best known for McMillan & Wife and Kate & Allie, died on October 26 at age 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Multi-Million Dollar Fortune and Real Estate Holdings

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Susan Saint James and Dick Ebersol
Source: MEGA

Saint James and Dick Ebersol amassed an estimated $60million fortune.

Her death brought renewed attention to the wealth she shared with Ebersol, 79, including luxury real estate investments across the United States.

Insiders tell us their combined wealth was estimated at $60million.

The couple's property dealings included the $10.4million purchase of a sprawling mansion in Telluride, Colorado, in 2014. The luxurious mountain property measured approximately 13,000 square feet.

The property had previously been advertised for $14million in 2011, with reports also citing an $11.3million figure during subsequent negotiations.

Saint James and Ebersol's real estate interests reflected a lifestyle supported by the star's television success and Ebersol's influential career in broadcasting, which helped establish the couple among the entertainment industry's wealthiest families.

Article continues below advertisement

Iconic Television Career and Star-Studded Legacy

Photo of Susan Saint James
Source: @susie1q/Instagram

The Emmy-winning actress starred in hit shows 'McMillan & Wife' and 'Kate & Allie'.

Saint James became a familiar face to millions of American viewers through her acclaimed performances in some of television's most popular programs.

She first achieved major recognition through The Name of the Game, winning an Emmy Award before establishing herself as a leading television actress.

Her starring role opposite Rock Hudson in McMillan & Wife further strengthened her reputation, while Kate & Allie introduced her to another generation of viewers.

The sitcom became a defining part of her career, earning her further Emmy nominations and cementing her position as one of television's most recognizable performers.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Tragedy

Photo of Teddy Ebersol
Source: @susie1q/Instagram

The couple's youngest son Teddy died in a tragic plane crash at 14.

Saint James married three times before finding lasting happiness with Ebersol, whom she married in 1981. The couple had three children together and built a family life alongside their demanding professional commitments.

However, their personal happiness was shattered in 2004 when their youngest son, Teddy Ebersol, died in a plane crash aged just 14.

The tragedy profoundly affected the family, with Saint James increasingly concentrating on her loved ones and charitable activities rather than pursuing further Hollywood opportunities.

She became particularly associated with the Special Olympics, devoting considerable time and energy to supporting people with intellectual disabilities. Her philanthropic commitments reflected a determination to use her public profile for causes beyond the entertainment industry.

Following her death, relatives emphasized Saint James had never regarded financial success as the defining measure of her achievements.

In a statement, her loved ones described her as "someone who was generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up."

The family's tribute highlighted the star's longstanding commitment to helping others, including her involvement with charitable organizations and the Special Olympics.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Susan Saint James

EXCLUSIVE: Susan Saint James' Alcohol Battle Revealed After Star's Death Aged 80

Photo of Meghan Markle and Masterchelf logo

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — Meghan Markle Took New TV Role to 'Flee' UK

Early Origins And Hollywood Breakthrough

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Susan Saint James
Source: MEGA

Saint James devoted her later years to family and charity.

Saint James had largely withdrawn from regular acting work years before her death, maintaining her family commitments and philanthropic activities while Ebersol continued his broadcasting career.

Saint James was born in Los Angeles in 1946 and raised in Illinois, where she developed an early interest in performing. After attending the Connecticut College for Women, she pursued modeling before breaking into television during the 1960s.

Her breakthrough came with The Name of the Game, earning her an Emmy Award in 1969.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.