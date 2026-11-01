EXCLUSIVE: Susan Saint James' Unbelievable Fortune Revealed After Her Death at 80

Saint James married three times before finding lasting happiness with Ebersol, whom she married in 1981. The couple had three children together and built a family life alongside their demanding professional commitments.

However, their personal happiness was shattered in 2004 when their youngest son, Teddy Ebersol, died in a plane crash aged just 14.

The tragedy profoundly affected the family, with Saint James increasingly concentrating on her loved ones and charitable activities rather than pursuing further Hollywood opportunities.

She became particularly associated with the Special Olympics, devoting considerable time and energy to supporting people with intellectual disabilities. Her philanthropic commitments reflected a determination to use her public profile for causes beyond the entertainment industry.

Following her death, relatives emphasized Saint James had never regarded financial success as the defining measure of her achievements.

In a statement, her loved ones described her as "someone who was generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up."

The family's tribute highlighted the star's longstanding commitment to helping others, including her involvement with charitable organizations and the Special Olympics.