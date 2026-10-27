Susan Saint James Grief After Teen Son's Death in Private Plane Crash Revealed — As 'Kate & Allie' Star Dies at Age 80

A rep for Saint James revealed that the actress died on Monday, Oct. 26, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Her family released a statement honoring the Emmy winner as someone who was "generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up."

Her family said Saint James, who was married to NBC Sports head Dick Ebersol, was especially proud of their three sons, Charles, Willie, and Edward 'Teddy' Ebersol, emphasizing that she "taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people."

Sadly, her life was forever changed on November 28, 2004, when a private plane carrying Dick, Charles, and Teddy crashed during an attempted takeoff from Montrose Regional Airport in Colorado.

Dick and son Charles survived, but 14-year-old Teddy was killed, along with the plane's pilot and flight attendant.