Donald Trump Blasts Former Lawyer Alina Habba Mildon Over Alleged $50 Million Payday Tied to Presidential Pardon: 'Unacceptable'

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the president spoke at Mar-a-Lago on October 31, criticizing the arrangement, nd insisting it was "not acceptable."

Donald Trump broke his silence on reports that former attorney Alina Habba Mildon secured a deal worth more than $50 million shortly before he pardoned Venezuelan businessman Julio Herrera Velutini.

Trump was asked about Mildon's reported deal while speaking with reporters, but quickly interrupted the question to share his reaction.

"I thought it was terrible. I told her, I said, I don't want her paid. We had somebody speak to the people that did it, and she used her relationship to do that. And it was far too much," he said.

"You know, it's one thing for a person to get paid legal fees or whatever — she's a lawyer. I thought it was a totally obnoxious and outrageous and it's not acceptable. Not acceptable, at all," Trump added.