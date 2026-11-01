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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Blasts Former Lawyer Alina Habba Mildon Over Alleged $50 Million Payday Tied to Presidential Pardon: 'Unacceptable'

image of Donald Trump and Alina Habba Mildon
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump criticized former attorney Alina Habba over her reported $50 million payday.

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Nov. 1 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump broke his silence on reports that former attorney Alina Habba Mildon secured a deal worth more than $50 million shortly before he pardoned Venezuelan businessman Julio Herrera Velutini.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the president spoke at Mar-a-Lago on October 31, criticizing the arrangement, nd insisting it was "not acceptable."

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Donald Trump Criticizes Alina Habba Mildon's Reported Payday

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image of Donald Trump called Alina Habba Mildon's alleged compensation deal 'totally obnoxious and outrageous.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Alina Habba Mildon's alleged compensation deal 'totally obnoxious and outrageous.'

Trump was asked about Mildon's reported deal while speaking with reporters, but quickly interrupted the question to share his reaction.

"I thought it was terrible. I told her, I said, I don't want her paid. We had somebody speak to the people that did it, and she used her relationship to do that. And it was far too much," he said.

"You know, it's one thing for a person to get paid legal fees or whatever — she's a lawyer. I thought it was a totally obnoxious and outrageous and it's not acceptable. Not acceptable, at all," Trump added.

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Reporter Questions Possible Library Donation

image of Donald Trump was asked whether Alina Habba Mildon should donate money to his future presidential library.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was asked whether Alina Habba Mildon should donate money to his future presidential library.

A reporter also asked whether Trump expected Mildon to donate some of the money to his future presidential library following a The New York Times report.

"No, not her. I expect — maybe the people, I don't know if anybody wants to make it. But it's unacceptable what she did. Unacceptable," Trump responded.

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Inside the Reported $50 Million Agreement

image of Alina Habba Mildon was reportedly guaranteed more than $50 million, including bonuses.
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba Mildon was reportedly guaranteed more than $50 million, including bonuses.

The deal involved Velutini, a Venezuelan-Italian businessman who was accused of attempting to bribe Puerto Rico's governor in 2022.

He reached a plea agreement in August 2025, ultimately pleading guilty to one misdemeanor campaign finance violation.

His family later pursued a presidential pardon, according to the Times.

The Times reported that Mildon was offered a position at a law firm with a lucrative compensation package.

"They offered her $10 million a year for four years along with a range of bonuses," the Times reported. "In total, including bonuses, she was guaranteed more than $50 million over four years, according to interviews and documents obtained by the Times."

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Donald Trump Reportedly Learned of Deal in October

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image of Venezuelan businessman Julio Herrera Velutini received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Venezuelan businessman Julio Herrera Velutini received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump earlier this year.

Trump pardoned Velutini earlier this year after his family pursued clemency.

However, the president reportedly did not learn the full details of Mildon's compensation until October.

According to the Times, he "erupted" when he discovered the terms of the agreement.

The report detailing the arrangement was published on Thursday, October 29, two days before Trump addressed the matter publicly.

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