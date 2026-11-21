Trump Ally Steve Bannon Claims MAGA Will Make Comeback as Prez Will 'Triple Down' on Policies — Despite Brutal GOP Losses at Midterm Elections
Nov. 20 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Ex-White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon claims his former boss, Donald Trump, made exactly the right move in elevating Stephen Miller to his new Chief of Staff, predicting he will lead a major MAGA comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bannon, 72, explained that Miller, 41, is the main architect of Trump's "America First" agenda and that the Republican base wants to return to that mantra after the war in Iran and other missteps that led to the 2026 midterm elections' Democratic blue tsunami.
Steve Bannon Praises Trump for Elevating 'Strong Ideologue' Stephen Miller
"You couldn't have a bigger change in chief of staff or White House staff than bringing in Stephen Miller versus Susie Wiles," Bannon told The Telegraph's The Right Track podcast on Tuesday, November 17.
Wiles, 69, landed the coveted White House chief of staff job after masterminding Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign. However, she took a more measured approach to the president's hard-line immigration crackdown, putting her at odds with Miller, one of the administration's most aggressive champions of mass deportations.
"I mean, I've known Stephen for 20 years, and he's one of the toughest individuals I know and one of the strongest ideologues I know about the MAGA agenda. Everything from mass deportations to amnesty to America First foreign policy, the border, economic policies, economic nationalism," Bannon enthused.
Stephen Miller Will 'Galvanize an America First' Agenda
"Stephen Miller has always been one of the leaders of the ideology of MAGA, of America First. And so I believe, just as you see things day to day, that you're going to start to see, coming around President Trump, galvanized a much more America First agenda, a much more MAGA agenda," Bannon explained to hosts Poppy Coburn and Conor Stringer.
"And I know that shocks some people who just follow the media and say, 'Well, hold it. We just thought that was rejected. Why are you guys doubling down?' I think you will see a doubling and tripling down of those policies," the former White House operative predicted.
Trump Alienated Die-Hard MAGA Supporters After Launching War With Iran
Trump's war in Iran proved to be unpopular with many on the right, as it led to soaring gas prices that ultimately became a tipping point for many midterm voters who went Democratic.
It also alienated right-wing firebrands such as Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Bannon himself, who have all been critical of entering into a foreign war with seemingly no end, something Trump vowed not to do while on the campaign trail in 2024.
Steve Bannon Predicts Push to Bring Greg Bovino Back to ICE
Bannon blamed "lobbyists" and others in Trump's orbit for "getting in" the president's ear about the Iran war while driving him away from the populist agenda issues that fired up the GOP base.
"I think the populist agenda is there, and I think that's why you've seen Stephen Miller brought in. I do believe it was kind of taken off track by a lot of the lobbyists around him. And it is not simply just populism, but also nationalism," the co-founder of the Government Accountability Institute continued.
"I think it got off track by a lot of the policies that people got in his ear about, and I think he knows he got a little bit off track," the pundit added about Trump straying from his tried-and-true policies.
Bannon even predicted the possible return of Greg Bovino, who served as commander-at-large of the U.S. Border Patrol and oversaw immigration raids under Trump until violence rocked ICE operations in Minneapolis in January, which included two civilian protesters getting shot.
"Overall, I think Commander Bovino, who is kind of a role model on the MAGA right, I think there's going to be a big push to try to get Commander Bovino back into the administration," Bannon revealed, especially now that Wiles, who was reportedly one of his bigger critics, is no longer at Trump's side.