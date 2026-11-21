Bannon blamed "lobbyists" and others in Trump's orbit for "getting in" the president's ear about the Iran war while driving him away from the populist agenda issues that fired up the GOP base.

"I think the populist agenda is there, and I think that's why you've seen Stephen Miller brought in. I do believe it was kind of taken off track by a lot of the lobbyists around him. And it is not simply just populism, but also nationalism," the co-founder of the Government Accountability Institute continued.

"I think it got off track by a lot of the policies that people got in his ear about, and I think he knows he got a little bit off track," the pundit added about Trump straying from his tried-and-true policies.

Bannon even predicted the possible return of Greg Bovino, who served as commander-at-large of the U.S. Border Patrol and oversaw immigration raids under Trump until violence rocked ICE operations in Minneapolis in January, which included two civilian protesters getting shot.

"Overall, I think Commander Bovino, who is kind of a role model on the MAGA right, I think there's going to be a big push to try to get Commander Bovino back into the administration," Bannon revealed, especially now that Wiles, who was reportedly one of his bigger critics, is no longer at Trump's side.