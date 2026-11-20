Bannon appeared on The Telegraph’s The Right Track with host Poppy Coburn on November 16.

The former Trump adviser argued that Democratic control of the Senate could allow lawmakers to block the president’s nominees, leaving key mid-level positions across federal agencies vacant and hindering government operations.

He described the Senate as “the human resources department of the government” and warned that opposition could “choke down the ability of the government to actually operate at that second and third level where the work actually gets done,” he said.

His argument focused on administrative and operational roles in the government rather than exclusively high-profile Cabinet posts.