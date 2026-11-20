Democrats Will 'Choke' the Government's Ability to Operate: Steve Bannon Offers Eerie Warning if Rival Party Blocks Trump's Nominees From Senate
Nov. 20 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon believes incoming Democrats could oppose confirming President Donald Trump's nominees.
Bannon warned that Democratic opposition to Trump's MAGA-aligned picks could severely impair the federal government's ability to function, particularly if hundreds of key administrative positions remain vacant, RadarOnline has learned.
Bannon Warns Democrats Could 'Choke' Government
Bannon appeared on The Telegraph’s The Right Track with host Poppy Coburn on November 16.
The former Trump adviser argued that Democratic control of the Senate could allow lawmakers to block the president’s nominees, leaving key mid-level positions across federal agencies vacant and hindering government operations.
He described the Senate as “the human resources department of the government” and warned that opposition could “choke down the ability of the government to actually operate at that second and third level where the work actually gets done,” he said.
His argument focused on administrative and operational roles in the government rather than exclusively high-profile Cabinet posts.
Bannon Urges Trump to Bypass Senate Roadblocks
Bannon urged Republican leaders to briefly adjourn both chambers of Congress to give Trump an opening to make recess appointments, allowing him to temporarily fill certain vacancies without waiting for Senate confirmation.
He pointed to resistance from figures including Sen. Mitch McConnell and said, "You either got to do recess appointments… or you’re going to have to confirm people on a block basis."
He stressed the urgency, warning that the government was “not going to have staff” otherwise.
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris separately urged Senate Republicans to take a 10-day recess so Trump could use the authority to bypass Democratic opposition.
Democrats Signal Opposition to Supreme Court Nominees
Senate Democrats have signaled they will oppose some of Trump's judicial and administrative nominees, arguing that thorough vetting and individual confirmation votes are part of the Senate's constitutional responsibilities.
Democratic leadership has not publicly responded to Bannon's characterization of the Senate as the government's "human resources department."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told The Associated Press that Democrats would not allow a "right-winger" onto the Supreme Court if a vacancy arose. He also warned that the incoming majority would inspect Trump's judicial and administration nominees rather than automatically approve them.
Schumer said the incoming majority was "not going to allow any c----- nominees" to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, lower federal courts, or Trump's Cabinet.
Trump Has Faced Staffing Vacancies in the Past
A fight over presidential nominees likely would not bring the federal government to a halt. Federal employees and officials who have already won Senate confirmation would remain in their jobs, even as vacancies leave some agencies without key personnel.
Trump encountered a similar staffing challenge during his first year in office.
In 2017, his administration struggled to fill hundreds of senior positions requiring Senate confirmation, leaving agencies to rely on career civil servants and officials retained from the Obama administration to maintain operations while nominees awaited approval.
More than half of the 15 major executive departments had only one Trump-appointed official confirmed by June of that year, according to The Washington Post.
Bannon's proposed workaround also faces procedural hurdles.
Recess appointments require the Senate to be in a qualifying recess, meaning a brief congressional adjournment would not automatically give Trump the authority to bypass the confirmation process.
His comments come as conservative lawmakers and allies push for ways to get Trump's administration staffed before the new Congress convenes in January 2027.
While Bannon warned that vacancies could disrupt government operations, the number of positions at risk and the extent of any resulting disruption have not been independently established.