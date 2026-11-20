The firing came amid a lawsuit filed by Henderson's family members. Per court records obtained by a publication, they alleged that while visiting his Florida house in June 2025, they found 15 hidden cameras.

The guests watched the footage captured by the devices and saw "adults having s-x, as well as footage of what appeared to be a homeless individual, potentially a minor, who happened to be carrying a portable medical device, using the restroom."

The cameras also allegedly captured Henderson purposely positioning them so they faced beds. The cameras were reportedly hidden in mirrors, an air vent facing a toilet, fans, behind a fire alarm, in outlets, and in charging blocks.

In total, around 40 victims were allegedly filmed without their knowledge.