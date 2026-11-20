Wife of $150Million Bourbon Mogul Files for Divorce After He's Accused of Secretly Filming Family Members During Intimate Acts
Nov. 20 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
The wife of $150million bourbon mogul Wes Henderson, allegedly caught filming family members having s-x parted ways with her husband, RadarOnline.com can report.
Henderson's wife, Julie, filed for divorce, claiming "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no possible hopes of reconciliation," per court documents.
Wes Henderson Fired Amid Lawsuit
The 60-year-old earned $150million after selling his bourbon brand, Angel's Envy, to Bacardi in 2015. The company earned him a spot in the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.
In August 2023, he purchased the Kentucky Castle, which has a hotel, restaurants, spas, a wedding venue, and more.
Only three years later, he was fired from his role as CEO of TKC Hospitality, Kentucky Castle's parent company.
Family Members Discovered 15 Hidden Cameras
The firing came amid a lawsuit filed by Henderson's family members. Per court records obtained by a publication, they alleged that while visiting his Florida house in June 2025, they found 15 hidden cameras.
The guests watched the footage captured by the devices and saw "adults having s-x, as well as footage of what appeared to be a homeless individual, potentially a minor, who happened to be carrying a portable medical device, using the restroom."
The cameras also allegedly captured Henderson purposely positioning them so they faced beds. The cameras were reportedly hidden in mirrors, an air vent facing a toilet, fans, behind a fire alarm, in outlets, and in charging blocks.
In total, around 40 victims were allegedly filmed without their knowledge.
Search of Kentucky Residence Uncovered Additional Devices
The family members alerted Henderson's then-wife, Julie, of their discovery. She allowed them to search her and her husband's Kentucky home for hidden cameras. They uncovered 15 around the house.
The victims allegedly found footage of Henderson being intimate with women who weren't his wife. Additionally, the cameras captured the millionaire hiding devices "in various third parties’ homes."
Julie and the victims allegedly confronted the defendant, who confessed. He "frequently apologized" and repeatedly "requested forgiveness" from his family. But it allegedly wasn't only his family members captured.
"Some of the videos were from SD cards that captured s-x at the Kentucky Castle, which is connected to a business interest of the Defendant Wes Henderson," the filing states.
Former Hotel Guests Propose Class Action Lawsuit
After learning of the case, Brandi and Shawn Cupp, who stayed at Kentucky Castle last year, filed their own lawsuit. They are suing Henderson, TKC Hospitality, and partner company TKC Distilling.
"Plaintiffs anticipate that discovery will reveal additional information concerning Defendant Henderson’s conduct… the scope of any recordings; and the persons injured by Defendants’ conduct. Plaintiffs further anticipate that discovery will reveal the nature and extent of the ‘coverup’ in which the Defendants have been engaged until Oct. 2nd, 2026," the filing reads, per a report.
The couple hopes to have their case authorized as a class action lawsuit that represents guests at the Kentucky Castle from June 1, 2025, to October 2, 2026.
Henderson and spokespeople for TKC Hospitality and TKC Distilling have denied all allegations.