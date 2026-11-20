Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly urged Trump to authorize another major military offensive, and the White House has requested assessments of possible targets and Iranian retaliation.

Trump also raised concerns about possible Iranian chemical and biological weapons development during a Fox News interview.

"There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear," Trump said.

Iran has denied pursuing chemical or biological weapons and accused Washington of using such allegations to justify additional military action.

Despite Trump's reluctance to authorize another major offensive, American forces struck an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island on Tuesday after Iranian drones targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain.