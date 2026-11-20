'I Am Not Rushing into Any Decision': Trump Signals Iran War Could Drag On — After JD Vance Blamed GOP Midterm Loss on Conflict
Nov. 20 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump signaled that major decisions about the ongoing war with Iran could wait until 2027, despite renewed fighting in the Middle East and growing pressure to end the nine-month conflict, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His comments come after Vice President JD Vance's criticism of the war's political consequences for Republicans.
Trump Pushes Decision on Iran War
"I am not rushing into any decision (on Iran). We will see what happens after the beginning of the year," Trump told Axios reporter Barak Ravid during a phone interview aboard Air Force One as he returned from China.
The president had previously suggested that Iran might become more willing to negotiate after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Israel Reportedly Presses Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly urged Trump to authorize another major military offensive, and the White House has requested assessments of possible targets and Iranian retaliation.
Trump also raised concerns about possible Iranian chemical and biological weapons development during a Fox News interview.
"There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear," Trump said.
Iran has denied pursuing chemical or biological weapons and accused Washington of using such allegations to justify additional military action.
Despite Trump's reluctance to authorize another major offensive, American forces struck an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island on Tuesday after Iranian drones targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain.
JD Vance Blames Midterm Losses on Iran War
Vance blamed the conflict for Republicans' electoral defeats in a social media post the day after the midterms.
"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote. "If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so."
Trump acknowledged Vance's criticism, saying, "JD was fine. What he said was right."
The president still maintained that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon justified the military campaign.
Senate Rejects Effort to Restrict War
On Thursday, November 19, the Republican-controlled Senate rejected another attempt to restrict Trump's military authority, voting 51-48 against the resolution.
Three Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., voted against it.
"We can and must take the message voters sent us and act now to end this war," Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said before the vote.
The same day, Pentagon budget official Arthur Miller told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the war had cost $48.3billion as of Nov. 13, excluding damage to American military bases.