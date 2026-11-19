Immediately after Republicans suffered a devastating midterm election defeat, Vance wrote on social media that the Iran war was a major reason the party lost support, pointing to the conflict’s unpopularity and its financial cost to Americans.

Trump, who has often placed a premium on loyalty from those around him, reportedly took issue with what he viewed as Vance’s indirect criticism of his decision to launch the war.

Behind the scenes, Trump has reportedly complained to aides that Vance should have been more careful in how he framed his remarks and more supportive of the president’s decision, even though Trump initially said he largely agreed with Vance’s assessment.

Vance himself remains unsure whether he will run, while Trump has continued praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another potential Republican contender.