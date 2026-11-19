Trump 'Increasingly Frustrated' With JD Vance Blaming GOP's Midterm Loss on Iran War — as Veep's Political Future Hangs in the Balance
Nov. 18 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is growing "increasingly frustrated" with Vice President JD Vance for blaming the Iran war for Republicans’ midterm losses, even though he initially agreed with the assessment, RadarOnline.com can report.
People familiar with the president’s private conversations claim he was personally offended by Vance's vocal criticism.
Trump Frustrated With Vance Over Midterms Comments?
Immediately after Republicans suffered a devastating midterm election defeat, Vance wrote on social media that the Iran war was a major reason the party lost support, pointing to the conflict’s unpopularity and its financial cost to Americans.
Trump, who has often placed a premium on loyalty from those around him, reportedly took issue with what he viewed as Vance’s indirect criticism of his decision to launch the war.
Behind the scenes, Trump has reportedly complained to aides that Vance should have been more careful in how he framed his remarks and more supportive of the president’s decision, even though Trump initially said he largely agreed with Vance’s assessment.
Vance himself remains unsure whether he will run, while Trump has continued praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another potential Republican contender.
JD Vance Blames Iran War for GOP Defeat
The day after the election, Vance wrote on social media, "The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”
"If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” he added.
Vance was candid about his reasoning, arguing that disillusioned voters were concerned about ending the Iran war, tackling inflation, returning to an America First agenda, and changing Washington's relationship with Israel.
He presented those four issues as major concerns among voters who had previously supported Trump and the MAGA Republican base.
Trump Confirms He Would Attack Iran Again
Trump initially told reporters of Vance's criticism, "I think it's largely true."
Boarding Air Force One in West Palm Beach on November 8, Trump said, "No, not at all. But a lot of people didn't like his comments, but not me… He was right other than one thing."
Trump explained what he believed Vance should have added, “If you had to do it again, would you do it again? The answer is 'yes.'"
He later told reporters, "I can tell you if I had to do it again, this historically, for history, this will go down as one of the best things we ever did because if they ever had a nuclear weapon, they would blow up the world – you know why? 'Cause they're crazy."
Marco Rubio Had A Lead Over Vance
As Radar previously reported, Rubio has a slight advantage over Vance in a potential 2028 presidential race. Vance told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham that he would make a decision sometime around spring 2027.
Democratic strategist Rob Flaherty said, "It's very hard to get me to say that I have any amount of sympathy for JD Vance because he put himself in this position. But you do have to feel for him because he’s stuck. When you're the vice president, you're stuck."
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, considering another bid, said, "I don't think anyone that was part of Trump 2.0 will be able to win in the fall of 2028… They will be billed as another four years of Donald Trump, and that will not be salable to the American people."
Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among others weighing 2028 campaigns.