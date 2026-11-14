JD Vance and Marco Rubio Accused of Leaking Key White House Info to Press — as Duo Looks to 'Distance' Themselves From Trump

Vigeland accused Rubio and Vance of providing information to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, writing on X, "Rubio and Vance are leaking to the WSJ and NYT like crazy. Distancing themselves for 2028."

She pointed to coverage of Rubio's conversations with Trump about China and an alleged spy, as well as reports describing Vance as having resisted the Iran war.

Vigeland suggested the coverage could help both men establish foreign policy positions distinct from the president.

However, the allegations that either official is behind the leaks have not been independently established.