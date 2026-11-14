EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr. Crash Witness Breaks 27-Year Silence on Fatal Plane Tragedy

"John F. Kennedy Jr. was outside the aircraft," Webster said about where the late political scion's body was found about 10 feet from his plane's wreckage on the ocean floor, 116 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

Kennedy was piloting his Piper Saratoga II with his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren, aboard when the aircraft plunged into the Atlantic. The trio had been headed to Martha's Vineyard to drop off Lauren before Kennedy and Carolyn continued to his family's compound in Hyannis Port on Cape Cod for a family wedding.

The horrific crash sparked a massive search-and-rescue operation, with crews deploying sophisticated sonar equipment in a desperate race to locate the missing plane and its passengers.

After five grueling days, searchers finally discovered the mangled wreckage on the ocean floor, roughly seven miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard.