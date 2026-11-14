Ron DeSantis Claims He's 'Never' Spoken With Trump About Replacing Pete Hegseth — as Defense Sec. Continues to Hang on to Job

DeSantis is preparing to leave the Florida governor's office after serving two consecutive terms. Republican Rep. Byron Donalds won the gubernatorial election and will succeed DeSantis on Jan. 5, 2027.

DeSantis, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has not announced his next political move.

Following the midterm elections, he sharply criticized the Republican Party's losses and warned about the consequences for its future.

"This is as close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country, as we have seen probably in the last 100 years," DeSantis said.

Similarly, Vice President JD Vance, who is also considering a 2028 presidential run, broke ranks and shared his own conclusions publicly about why he thought Republicans lost in the midterms.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance said. "The president himself said so last night."