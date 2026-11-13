Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance 'Wrangling' With the Decision to Run for President After 'Disappointing' Midterm Election, Veep Ally Claims

Picture of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance is still uncertain about whether he will run for president in 2028, according to an ally.

Nov. 13 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vice President JD Vance is struggling with whether to run for president in 2028 following Republicans' midterm election losses, with allies telling CNN that he remains undecided, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

CNN White House correspondent Alayna Treene reported Friday, November 12, that conversations with approximately a dozen Vance allies and advisers revealed uncertainty about his presidential ambitions.

Article continues below advertisement

JD Vance Allies Reveal Uncertainty

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance will also consider his family when deciding to run.

"They described someone who is really wrangling with this decision over his future political ambitions, the fracturing that we saw of the MAGA coalition," Treene said.

Treene also cited the demands of fatherhood as a consideration for Vance, who welcomed his fourth child with his wife, Usha, in July.

Treene said Vance remains committed to rebuilding the political movement that helped return President Donald Trump to the White House in 2024, although he has not decided whether he wants to lead it.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Reason We Lost is the War'

Picture of Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Inheriting the Iran War is a major consideration for Vance.

The ongoing war with Iran has emerged as another factor in Vance's political calculations.

One Vance ally told CNN that the conflict could complicate the presidential ambitions of any Republican, warning that the party must resolve the war before the next election.

The vice president blamed the conflict for the midterm defeats in a lengthy statement on X.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote. "And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."

Article continues below advertisement

Other Republicans Looking to Run for Prez

Picture of Ron DeSantis
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis appears to be the first Republican to set the stage for a 2028 run.

Vance's uncertainty comes as several prominent Republicans consider their own presidential ambitions, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

DeSantis, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, described the midterm defeats as an "extinction-level event for Republicans."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Stephen A. Smith Challenges Trump’s Midterm Claims After White House Interview

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Trump's 'Inconsistent' Midterm Election Claims After 40-Minute White House Interview

Photo of Pete Hegseth

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats Lashed for Being 'Totally Negligent' by Missing Vital Pete Hegseth Impeachment Vote

The History of Veeps Running For President

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Picture of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Vance would be up against history if he were to run for the presidency in 2028.

Only four sitting vice presidents have won an election directly to the presidency.

John Adams became the first in 1796, followed by Thomas Jefferson in 1800, Martin Van Buren in 1836, and George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Several other sitting vice presidents were unsuccessful as Richard Nixon lost to John F. Kennedy in 1960, Hubert Humphrey lost to Nixon in 1968, and Al Gore lost to George W. Bush in 2000. Most recently, Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump.

Former vice presidents have successfully returned to win the White House, with Nixon winning in 1968, eight years after leaving office, and Joe Biden defeating Trump in 2020, four years after completing his vice presidency under Barack Obama.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.