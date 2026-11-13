JD Vance 'Wrangling' With the Decision to Run for President After 'Disappointing' Midterm Election, Veep Ally Claims

"They described someone who is really wrangling with this decision over his future political ambitions, the fracturing that we saw of the MAGA coalition," Treene said.

Treene also cited the demands of fatherhood as a consideration for Vance, who welcomed his fourth child with his wife, Usha, in July.

Treene said Vance remains committed to rebuilding the political movement that helped return President Donald Trump to the White House in 2024, although he has not decided whether he wants to lead it.