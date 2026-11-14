EXCLUSIVE: Killer Mom Susan Smith 'Paid' Fellow Inmate to 'Watch for Guards' During Jailhouse Hookups With Women

Susan's story began on October 25, 1994, when she reported to local police that an African American man had carjacked her and kidnapped her two children. In reality, she sent her burgundy 1990 Mazda Protégé into the large lake with her two sons still strapped into their car seats.

Nine days later, amid a frantic nationwide search for the boys, Susan confessed to investigators at a local church that she had drowned the boys.

At her trial, prosecutors said Susan killed the boys because the wealthy man she was having an affair with didn't want children.

Her defense attorneys, however, presented a different account, pointing to Susan's history of mental health struggles, including postpartum depression following Alexander's birth and two previous suicide attempts.

The court also heard details of her traumatic childhood. Her father died by suicide when she was 6 years old, while her stepfather was accused of sexually abusing her during her teenage years.