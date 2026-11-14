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EXCLUSIVE: Killer Mom Susan Smith 'Paid' Fellow Inmate to 'Watch for Guards' During Jailhouse Hookups With Women

Susan Smith has had multiple relationships behind bars.
Source: MEGA

Susan Smith has had multiple relationships behind bars.

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Nov. 13 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Susan Smith, who is coming up for parole on November 19, has hooked up with a plethora of her fellow inmates while in prison and found creative ways to keep her affairs secret, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The monster mom has spent the past 30 years behind bars after purposely driving her car into a South Carolina lake and drowning her two young sons.

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Susan Smith Has Had Multiple Lovers Behind Bars

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Smith has spent the last 30 years in prison after drowning her kids in a lake.
Source: LAW&CRIMENETWORK/YOUTUBE

Smith has spent the last 30 years in prison after drowning her kids in a lake.

Smith drew national attention in 1994, when she strapped her 14-month-old son Alex and 3-year-old son Michael into her car and let it roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County.

Days later, she confessed and was eventually sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole 30 years later.

While in prison, she has reportedly lived a promiscuous lifestyle, with multiple lovers of both genders, despite what should be the difficulty of getting intimate, which apparently is not a problem for Smith.

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Susan Smith 'Has It Made' in Prison

One of her former fellow inmates says she was paid to watch out for guards during hookups.
Source: LAW&CRIMENETWORK/YOUTUBE

One of her former fellow inmates claims she was paid to watch out for guards during hookups.

Christie Leann Smith, who served time with the mom at South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution, said Susan would pay her to watch for guards while making love with other inmates in her cells, in closets and even in the prison cafeteria freezer.

"Susan gets money from men she meets through prison pen pal websites," claimed Christie, who is not related to Susan. "And she'd put $30 to $50 a week in my prison commissary account."

Christie confided that Susan, despite being desperate to get out, "really has it made in prison."

"She's popular with other inmates, teaches GED classes and has a full-time lover," Christie added, before slamming her former friend. "She certainly has it a lot better than her boys, who never really lived."

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Susan Smith's Troubled Life Exposed at Trial

A nationwide search for the boys ended when she confessed to driving them into the lake.
Source: WSOCTV9

A nationwide search for the boys ended when she confessed to driving them into the lake.

Susan's story began on October 25, 1994, when she reported to local police that an African American man had carjacked her and kidnapped her two children. In reality, she sent her burgundy 1990 Mazda Protégé into the large lake with her two sons still strapped into their car seats.

Nine days later, amid a frantic nationwide search for the boys, Susan confessed to investigators at a local church that she had drowned the boys.

At her trial, prosecutors said Susan killed the boys because the wealthy man she was having an affair with didn't want children.

Her defense attorneys, however, presented a different account, pointing to Susan's history of mental health struggles, including postpartum depression following Alexander's birth and two previous suicide attempts.

The court also heard details of her traumatic childhood. Her father died by suicide when she was 6 years old, while her stepfather was accused of sexually abusing her during her teenage years.

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Susan Smith Was Denied Parole in 2024

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She is up for parole for just the second time on Nov. 19.
Source: MEGA

She is up for parole for just the second time on November 19.

Despite the defense's arguments, a jury convicted Susan of two counts of murder on July 22, 1995. Although prosecutors sought the death penalty, jurors sentenced her to life in prison on July 28, 1995, with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

On November 20, 2024, Susan appeared before the South Carolina parole board via video conference for her first-ever parole hearing.

During the hearing, Susan acknowledged the severity of her crimes, saying, "I know that what I did was horrible. And I would give anything if I could go back and change it. I love Michael and Alex with all my heart."

However, the parole board ultimately voted unanimously to deny Susan's request. Her next attempt at freedom is scheduled to come next week.

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