King Charles Was 'Infuriated' by Princess Diana's Tense 1989 'Clash' With Camilla Amid Their Affair: 'It Pricked His Ego'

In a series of tapes, Diana herself also touched on the altercation and admitted that she had been "terrified" of Camilla.

"But I said, ‘I know what’s going on between you and Charles,'" she recalled. "I told her I knew she’d schemed to wreck my marriage, that what they’d been up to was disgusting – that they were both married and had children."

"She said to me: 'You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world fall in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children, what more do you want?'" Diana continued in the famed recordings.

Diana had four key words in response: "I want my husband."

She added, "I said to Camilla, 'I’m sorry I’m in the way ... and it must be h--- for both of you. But I do know what’s going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot.'"

Charles and Diana did not officially separate until three years later, in 1992. Their divorce was finalized in 1996.

Diana tragically passed away on August 31, 1997, after getting into a car accident in Paris. She was only 36.