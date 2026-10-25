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EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Diana Destroyed Charles' Beloved Possessions in Honeymoon Row

Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles' marriage was filled with chaos.

Oct. 25 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Princess Diana wrecked King Charles' paintings and art supplies during an explosive honeymoon argument after becoming furious her new husband was spending more time reading and painting than paying attention to her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late princess, then 20, and Charles, then 32, embarked on a 12-day Mediterranean cruise aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia following their lavish wedding on July 29, 1981.

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Princess Diana Destroyed Prince Charles' Honeymoon Paintings in Furious Row?

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Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles argued during their 1981 Mediterranean cruise.

But the romantic getaway, which included stops in Tunisia, Algeria, Sicily, the Greek islands and Egypt, was overshadowed by bitter disagreements, Charles' solitary hobbies and Diana's growing suspicions about his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Royal biographer Penny Junor, who has described the couple's troubled honeymoon, claimed: "She resented him sitting for hours at his (art) easel, too, and they had many blazing rows."

According to Junor, Charles had packed watercolors, canvases and books by South African writer Laurens van der Post, hoping the newlyweds could read together and discuss his favorite subjects.

However, Diana reportedly interpreted his enthusiasm for reading and painting as evidence he preferred pursuing his own interests to spending time with his new wife.

Junor described one particularly alleged destructive confrontation, saying: "One day, when Charles was painting on the veranda deck of Britannia, he went off to look at something for half an hour. He came back to find she'd destroyed his painting and all his materials."

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Prince Charles' Solo Hobbies Sparked Blazing Honeymoon Battles

Photo of Prince Charles
Source: MEGA

An avid watercolor painter, Prince Charles favored quiet intellectual pursuits.

The incident illustrated the considerable differences between the newlyweds, whose marriage had attracted extraordinary public attention.

Charles, a keen amateur watercolorist, valued quiet intellectual pursuits, while Diana is said to have wanted affection, companionship and reassurance from her new husband.

Despite their arguments, Diana initially presented a very different account of the honeymoon in correspondence with Maud Pendrey, her family's former housekeeper.

She described the trip as a "tremendous success" and said the newlyweds had enjoyed a "glorious time."

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Princess Diana's Camilla Jealousy Exploded Over Prince Charles' Cufflinks

Photo of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana recalled arguing with Prince Charles about Camilla.

However, Diana subsequently revealed another source of conflict had been Charles' continuing connection with Camilla, whom he eventually married in 2005.

Speaking to biographer Andrew Morton, Diana recalled discovering Charles was wearing cufflinks featuring two intertwined Cs, which she believed represented Charles and Camilla.

She said: "On our honeymoon, cufflinks arrive on his wrists. Two Cs entwined like the Chanel 'C.' Got it. One knew exactly.

"So I said, 'Camilla gave you those, didn't she?' He said, 'Yes, so what's wrong? They're a present from a friend.' And boy, did we have a row."

Diana added: "Jealousy, total jealousy. And it was such a good idea – the two Cs – but it wasn't that clever."

The princess also claimed Charles had arranged a bracelet for Camilla shortly before their wedding, further intensifying her concerns about their relationship.

She subsequently admitted dreaming about Camilla during the honeymoon and becoming consumed by suspicions surrounding the pair.

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Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Marriage Ended in Tragedy

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Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

The royal marriage deteriorated over the subsequent decade before ending in a 1996 divorce.

The royal marriage deteriorated over the following decade, culminating in Charles and Diana announcing their separation in 1992.

Their divorce was finalized in August 1996, almost exactly one year before Diana died, at age 36, following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Diana's death prompted an extraordinary outpouring of grief worldwide. Remembered for her compassion, humanitarian work, and efforts to destigmatize HIV/AIDS, the princess transformed public expectations of royalty. Her influence continues through her sons, William and Harry, and their charitable efforts.

Diana was killed when a Mercedes carrying her and her rumored lover Dodi Fayed crashed in Paris' Pont de l'Alma tunnel. Fayed and their driver Henri Paul were also killed.

Diana died hours later in hospital from internal injuries, while her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the only survivor of the crash.

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