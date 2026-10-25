EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Diana Destroyed Charles' Beloved Possessions in Honeymoon Row

But the romantic getaway, which included stops in Tunisia, Algeria, Sicily, the Greek islands and Egypt, was overshadowed by bitter disagreements, Charles' solitary hobbies and Diana's growing suspicions about his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Royal biographer Penny Junor, who has described the couple's troubled honeymoon, claimed: "She resented him sitting for hours at his (art) easel, too, and they had many blazing rows."

According to Junor, Charles had packed watercolors, canvases and books by South African writer Laurens van der Post, hoping the newlyweds could read together and discuss his favorite subjects.

However, Diana reportedly interpreted his enthusiasm for reading and painting as evidence he preferred pursuing his own interests to spending time with his new wife.

Junor described one particularly alleged destructive confrontation, saying: "One day, when Charles was painting on the veranda deck of Britannia, he went off to look at something for half an hour. He came back to find she'd destroyed his painting and all his materials."