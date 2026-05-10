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EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Sex Confessions From Beyond the Grave — Radar Reveals Graphic Contents of Tragic Royal's 5 Hours of Secret Taped Confessions

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: Mega

Princess Diana is said to have recorded five hours of candid audio.

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May 10 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Princess Diana is set to speak in her own words once more, as previously unheard recordings detailing her private life and troubled marriage to King Charles are prepared for broadcast – in a project RadarOnline.com can reveal promises to reopen one of the most scrutinized chapters in modern royal history.

The late princess, who died aged 36 in 1997 in a high-speed Paris car smash, recorded more than five hours of candid audio in 1991, offering an unfiltered account of her experiences inside the royal family.

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Secret Princess Diana Tapes Set for Global Release

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Photo of Princess Diana
Source: Mega

Princess Diana recorded over five hours of candid audio at Kensington Palace in 1991.

The tapes, secretly made with the assistance of her friend Dr James Colthurst, were smuggled out of Kensington Palace and passed to author Andrew Morton, who used them as the foundation for the explosive book Diana: Her True Story.

Now, decades later, the recordings are set to form the basis of a three-part documentary series titled Diana: The Unheard Truth, scheduled for release on August 31, 2027 – marking the 30th anniversary of her death in Paris.

A source with knowledge of the content of the tapes told us: "These recordings go far beyond anything the public has previously heard – they capture Diana at her most unguarded, speaking openly about deeply personal experiences that were largely hidden at the time.

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Princess Diana's 'Very Graphic Confessions'

Split photos of Princess Diana, King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.
Source: Mega

Princess Diana spoke openly about King Charles’ long-standing relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

"There is a sense that audiences will encounter a version of her that feels immediate and strikingly human."

Another insider added: "The material is extraordinarily raw. It does not just revisit familiar headlines – it places listeners inside her perspective, offering a more complete understanding of what she endured and how she processed it in real time. They include very graphic confessions."

Radar can reveal the secret tapes include Diana's reflections on the breakdown of her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, now king and aged 77, as well as her struggles with an eating disorder, and accounts of her mental health, including suicide attempts.

They also address Charles' long-standing relationship with his now-wife Queen Camilla, 78, a central source of tension during his and Diana's marriage.

At the time of the recordings, Diana was navigating intense public scrutiny while attempting to reconcile her private reality with her public role.

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Uncovering Three Decades of Silence

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: Mega

The Princess described her personal experiences with mental health and various suicide attempts.

The series is being produced by Love Monday TV in collaboration with Morton and Colthurst, both of whom will appear on camera to contextualize the recordings and their significance.

Until now, less than an hour of the tapes has been made public, with most of the material remaining unheard for more than three decades.

In a statement, the production company said, "In life, when Diana spoke, the world listened. These newly uncovered recordings offer a rare opportunity to hear Diana's perspective once more."

It added the tapes reveal the tragic royal as a "resilient, perceptive and relatable young woman finding herself in the brightest of global spotlights and navigating the challenges with grace and determination."

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Photo of Princess Diana
Source: Mega

The late Princess imagined a future where she could carve out her own path.

The documentary will also explore Diana's hopes for the future, including her vision of a life beyond the constraints of royal expectations.

According to the producers, the recordings capture her imagining a "new chapter in which Charles goes off into the sunset with Camilla, leaving Diana free to carve her own path."

Filming is already underway on the upcoming show, with the series expected to draw significant attention not only for its historical value but also for its emotional impact.

One TV insider said: "There is something uniquely powerful about hearing Diana tell her own story – it cuts through interpretation and brings audiences closer to her reality in a way that written accounts alone never could."

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