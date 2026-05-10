"There is a sense that audiences will encounter a version of her that feels immediate and strikingly human."

Another insider added: "The material is extraordinarily raw. It does not just revisit familiar headlines – it places listeners inside her perspective, offering a more complete understanding of what she endured and how she processed it in real time. They include very graphic confessions."

Radar can reveal the secret tapes include Diana's reflections on the breakdown of her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, now king and aged 77, as well as her struggles with an eating disorder, and accounts of her mental health, including suicide attempts.

They also address Charles' long-standing relationship with his now-wife Queen Camilla, 78, a central source of tension during his and Diana's marriage.

At the time of the recordings, Diana was navigating intense public scrutiny while attempting to reconcile her private reality with her public role.