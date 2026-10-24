JFK Jr.'s Body Was Found Just Hours Before Search for His Remains Was Nearly Called Off, Mission Leader Reveals

After John's plane disappeared on July 16, 1999, authorities launched an extensive search spanning approximately 100 nautical miles between Cape Cod and Long Island.

By the fourth day, however, the operation had produced few results, and officials were discussing how to bring the mission to an end.

Coast Guard Capt. W. Russell "Russ" Webster, who served as incident commander, recalled how the search took a dramatic turn when sophisticated sonar equipment finally detected John's body approximately 116 feet below the surface.

John was found around seven miles off Martha's Vineyard's southwestern coast, roughly 10 feet from the wreckage containing the bodies of Carolyn, 33, and Lauren, 34.

"John F. Kennedy Jr. was outside the aircraft, and there was a consideration that had another day passed, that in the 1.6-knot current, that he might've been swept away," Russell said in an interview.

His wife, maritime historian Theresa Mitchell Webster, added, "They might have never found him had another day gone by."