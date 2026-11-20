'No Values': 'The View' Co-hosts Mock 'Dark Gothic MAGA' Elon Musk for Distancing Himself From Trump After Midterms
Nov. 20 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
The women of The View had a lot to say about billionaires seemingly backtracking on their political stances after the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can report.
During a recent episode of the hit morning show, the co-hosts specifically brought up Elon Musk's denial of being "MAGA," as he admitted that he felt "foolish" for spending an exorbitant amount of money supporting Republican campaigns.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Cites Elon Musk's 'Dark MAGA' Declaration
“He spent $500 million,” Joy Behar began. “You know what you could do with that money? You could save countries.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up some of Musk's past statements on the movement, including when he declared: “I am dark gothic MAGA.”
“He wore a hat in the cabinet room appearing with Donald Trump, a red cap that said ‘Donald Trump was right about everything,'” she added.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Blasts 'Corporate Tech Oligarchs'
“His net worth in the last two years of the Trump administration ballooned by $700billion – with a ‘B’ – dollars," she continued. "He went from being a big-time billionaire to the world’s first trillionaire."
"At the end of the day, these corporate tech oligarchs, who honestly all feel like archvillains to me, are motivated by one thing, and that is profit," Griffin asserted.
“Over the next six months, as Democrats take back control (of Congress), you’re going to see him wearing like a pride flag and doing land acknowledgements and trying to make us forget what he did," she joked.
Ana Navarro Thinks Elon Musk Is 'Afraid of an Investigation'
As for Ana Navarro, she suspected Musk was "afraid of an investigation."
“I think Elon Musk must think we are stupid, and we are not," she expressed. "They are now going to rush to try to cleanse themselves because they have spent two years kissing Trump’s a-- more than they have kissed the lips of their Chinese mistresses.”
"We should never lionize or put these tech titans on a pedestal because they have no soul," she argued. "They have no ideology. They have no values."
Sunny Hostin Calls Out Jeff Bezos
Sunny Hostin concurred, claiming, “They think the American public has the attention span of a gnat."
“They think we’re just not going to remember all of this stuff, but they did it right in front of our eyes," she added. “Jeff Bezos also seems to want us to forget that they were all at the inauguration, all together sitting there."