Musk, who appeared virtually at the New York Times DealBook Summit because he was traveling in China with Trump, used the interview to clarify his political stance.

“I’m not MAGA… Well, at least I’m not – like, I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m like – if that means of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that," he explained.

He also said "there are positives and negatives in both parties."

His remarks contrast with his appearance at a 2024 Trump rally, where he announced, “As you can see, I am not just MAGA – I am Dark MAGA.”

Musk had also acknowledged previous disagreements with the Trump administration in a June 2025 CBS News interview, shortly after leaving his role as a special government employee.

“It’s not like I agree with everything the administration does,” he said. “I mean, I agree with much of what the administration does, but we have differences of opinion. You know, there are things that I don’t entirely agree with.”