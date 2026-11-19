Elon Musk Regrets Spending So Much Money on GOP Before Midterm Loss — as Billionaire Declares 'I'm Not MAGA!'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Elon Musk distanced himself publicly from President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement following the explosive GOP midterm losses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tech mogul went so far as to declare, “I’m not MAGA,” during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the 2026 DealBook Summit on November 18.
Musk, who appeared virtually at the New York Times DealBook Summit because he was traveling in China with Trump, used the interview to clarify his political stance.
“I’m not MAGA… Well, at least I’m not – like, I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m like – if that means of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that," he explained.
He also said "there are positives and negatives in both parties."
His remarks contrast with his appearance at a 2024 Trump rally, where he announced, “As you can see, I am not just MAGA – I am Dark MAGA.”
Musk had also acknowledged previous disagreements with the Trump administration in a June 2025 CBS News interview, shortly after leaving his role as a special government employee.
“It’s not like I agree with everything the administration does,” he said. “I mean, I agree with much of what the administration does, but we have differences of opinion. You know, there are things that I don’t entirely agree with.”
Musk Feels 'Foolish' After Spending Nearly $500Million Backing GOP
Musk acknowledged his financial support did not deliver the desired outcome, claiming to have spent nearly $500million backing Republican candidates, an effort he acknowledged had left him feeling “pretty foolish.”
“But obviously the Republicans were routed in this election, and the money I spent was, I think – I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” he said. “Or maybe it would have been much worse without that… It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money. If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”
Specially, he spent more than $446million leading up to the midterms, roughly $224 million in Texas, which includes Ken Paxton's campaign.
As Radar previously reported, Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in the November elections, including key races in traditionally Republican states.
Musk Expresses Confidence in 'Moderate' Texas Governor
Sorkin asked about Texas electing Democrat Gina Hinojosa as governor and Musk offered a measured view.
“Well, I think first of all, the new governor, actually, I think is going to be quite moderate, I think. I don’t think she’s a far-left governor. And based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor,” he said.
Musk's Texas Empire Could Be at Risk
Musk’s failure to prevent Democrats from capturing the governor's office and both chambers of the Texas Legislature has raised questions about the future of state incentives, land deals and regulatory oversight involving Tesla, SpaceX and his other companies in the Lone Star State.
Musk moved major business operations from California to Texas in 2020, where he received a warm welcome from Republican leaders, including outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott’s administration who oversaw tens of millions of dollars in state grants and more than $1.6 billion in tax incentives for Musk’s companies, according to The Houston Chronicle.
Tesla is headquartered in Austin, where it manufactures the Model Y and Cybertruck. SpaceX operates its headquarters, Starship launch facilities and the company town of Starbase in South Texas near Brownsville.
Musk’s other operations extend across Bastrop, McGregor and Corpus Christi, while SpaceX is developing a massive Terafab semiconductor manufacturing facility in Grimes County.
Hinojosa campaigned on holding elected officials accountable for their relationships with wealthy donors.
She told CNN, “We can have a strong working relationship with Elon Musk and his companies, but it has to be on our terms.”
Hinojosa has requested a pause on a potential sale of state land to SpaceX near Starbase and called for a moratorium on data centers.
In her victory remarks, she addressed wealthy and politically connected figures in the state, saying, “I want to say something to the powerful people who have gotten very comfortable running this state. The voters have delivered a mandate for change, and it is change they will get.”