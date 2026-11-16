Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Monday, November 16, before departing, Trump said, “And we may meet with Kim Jong Un also. So, that'll be good… We might have Kim Jong Un. He may come, I don't know. That's up to President Xi."

Asked where any meeting would occur, he answered, "In China." According to a report, the president specifically suggested Shenzhen.

Trump previously met Kim three times during his first term: in Singapore in 2018, Hanoi in 2019, and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone later that year.

However, Trump has not secured meaningful engagement since returning to office. In August, he ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea.