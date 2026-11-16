Trump Says He 'May Meet With Kim Jong Un' During Asia Trip — as Prez Declares It's 'Up to President Xi'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump said he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during his Asia trip, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump is also preparing for unprecedented three-way nuclear discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Possible Kim Jong Un Meeting?
Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Monday, November 16, before departing, Trump said, “And we may meet with Kim Jong Un also. So, that'll be good… We might have Kim Jong Un. He may come, I don't know. That's up to President Xi."
Asked where any meeting would occur, he answered, "In China." According to a report, the president specifically suggested Shenzhen.
Trump previously met Kim three times during his first term: in Singapore in 2018, Hanoi in 2019, and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone later that year.
However, Trump has not secured meaningful engagement since returning to office. In August, he ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea.
Three-Way Nuclear Talks
Trump is expected to take part in the first-ever three-way discussions with Xi and Putin focused on nuclear stockpiles and disarmament.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the talks of "groundbreaking significance," saying, "Under the current circumstances, the three countries shoulder an important responsibility to work together in addressing global challenges."
Trump identified denuclearization as a primary topic: "So we’re going to talk about denuclearization. Tough subject because it’s very hard for any of us to say we’ll get rid of our nukes, right?"
Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said a separate bilateral Trump-Putin meeting was also being arranged: "I can say with 100 percent certainty that since both Putin and Donald Trump will be in Shenzhen, they will undoubtedly meet."
Ukraine, Iran and Broader Agenda
Despite earlier indications from administration officials that Ukraine would be sidelined, Trump said he intends to raise the war: "We'll talk about my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine's losing Ukraine. Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned against a "Yalta 2" redistribution of influence. The ongoing Iran conflict is also expected to feature.
Trump's itinerary includes the ASEAN summit in Manila, where he plans a trade agreement with Thailand, followed by the APEC summit in Shenzhen.
Economic issues, technology supply chains, and regional security will be central.
Elon Musk is Joining Trump; Nvidia Drama Continues
The trip comes after Republican midterm losses and a recent nationwide air-travel disruption.
Elon Musk is among those accompanying the president.
Controversy surrounding Nvidia and its former CEO Jensen Huang is expected to linger during the China visit, though U.S. officials said Trump did not plan to raise it with Xi.