Robinson’s attorneys are asking 4th District Judge Tony Graf to pause further testing on the fragments recovered during Kirk's autopsy.

They want to independently examine and photograph the fragments first, or have a defense expert observe the examination in person or by video.

The defense argues that previous ATF testing already altered the evidence and that additional work could cause further damage, potentially preventing independent comparison.

In their filing, they wrote, "The defense will be unable to independently verify conclusions, cross-examination will be unfairly limited, and the jury will hear unchallengeable expert testimony."

The defense has previously indicated it intends to challenge the ATF's findings and methodology.