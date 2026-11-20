Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Seeks to Halt Testing on Bullet Fragments in Shocking New Legal Move
Nov. 20 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson's defense team is asking a Utah judge to temporarily halt additional forensic testing on bullet fragments recovered from Charlie Kirk's body, RadarOnline.com can report.
Robinson’s attorneys argue that further examination could damage critical evidence before defense experts have an opportunity to independently inspect it.
Defense Seeks to Halt Additional Ballistics Testing
Robinson’s attorneys are asking 4th District Judge Tony Graf to pause further testing on the fragments recovered during Kirk's autopsy.
They want to independently examine and photograph the fragments first, or have a defense expert observe the examination in person or by video.
The defense argues that previous ATF testing already altered the evidence and that additional work could cause further damage, potentially preventing independent comparison.
In their filing, they wrote, "The defense will be unable to independently verify conclusions, cross-examination will be unfairly limited, and the jury will hear unchallengeable expert testimony."
The defense has previously indicated it intends to challenge the ATF's findings and methodology.
Prosecutors Want FBI to Conduct Advanced Testing
The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed an opposition on November 16, seeking FBI virtual comparison microscopy (VCM) and metallurgical testing.
Prosecutors say the examinations could help establish whether the fatal bullet was fired from the .30-06 Mauser rifle belonging to Robinson’s grandfather that was recovered at the scene.
They maintain the proposed testing will not consume the evidence or prevent future independent analysis, and that the FBI would preserve digital scan data for defense experts.
Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride wrote, "There is no reason to believe the bullet fragments contain exculpatory evidence. To the contrary, all the evidence points to the inculpatory value of the fragments."
Prosecutors also oppose allowing a defense expert to observe or record the process, arguing it risks breaking the chain of custody and damaging the evidence.
What Investigators Recovered
Investigators recovered one bullet jacket fragment and four lead fragments from Kirk's body.
Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives examiner Samantha Karner determined the jacket fragment belonged to the .30-caliber class after cleaning, photographing, and peeling back portions of its metal jacket.
She could neither conclusively link the fragment to nor exclude it from the recovered rifle.
Prosecutors acknowledge the initial examination was inconclusive and argue advanced technology could produce more definitive findings.
Virtual comparison microscopy uses 3D scanning to capture multiple images that can be preserved and shared; preparing the fragments may require cleaning and folding back warped metal sections known as “petals.”
Metallurgical testing would examine the jacket and at least one lead fragment, possibly including X-ray examination.
The FBI also intends to test-fire the recovered rifle using its own ammunition and possibly ammunition from Robinson’s home. Although the digital scanning is described as non-destructive, preparing the fragments could physically alter them, and small pieces could break off.
‘If the Markings Are too Damaged… The Best Technology Can't Bring Them Back.’
Retired FBI supervisory agent Jason Pack said the ATF "couldn't conclusively connect the bullet fragment to the recovered rifle, but it couldn’t rule out the rifle either," and described VCM as more advanced than traditional microscopy.
He cautioned, "If the markings are too damaged or simply aren’t there anymore, even the best technology can’t bring them back."
Former ATF special agent Bernard Zapor suggested the defense’s concerns could be overstated because the original examination was meticulously documented, and said, "This is all distracting from the purpose of getting information to the jury so they can come to a conclusion, one way or the other… This case is solid."
Prosecutors point to other evidence, including Robinson’s alleged admission, the rifle's cartridge configuration, video from Utah Valley University, and a Dremel tool recovered from his apartment consistent with etchings on ammunition casings.
Robinson, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk, 31, at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, during a Turning Point USA event.
He has pleaded not guilty and faces a potential death sentence if convicted of aggravated murder. Judge Graf scheduled the trial to begin on June 21, 2028, for an expected 105-day trial.
The judge has not yet ruled on the testing request.