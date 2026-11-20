Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is seeking access to records gathered during an independent investigation into security failures surrounding the fatal Utah Valley University event.

The defense has requested 60 categories of materials connected to the investigation, including interviews and communications involving university officials and Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Prosecutors are challenging the request, arguing that much of the information has little direct connection to the murder case, according to court documents reported by KSL.

The dispute centers on how much information Robinson's attorneys should be allowed to examine as they prepare for his capital murder trial. Robinson has pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.