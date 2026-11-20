"We were proud, of course, of our Ukrainian allies. But I must admit that it could be difficult to work with Zelensky," Biden lamented in his book, which was released on Tuesday, November 17.

"As brave as he and the Ukrainians were, they tested our patience on many occasions, demanding more armaments and money. The United States has tremendous resources, but they are not limitless," the former president noted.

Under Biden, the U.S. committed nearly $183billion to supporting Ukraine and the broader war effort against Russia, and he assured readers that the money was put to good use.

"The American people should know: We got a good return on our investment; almost all the money was spent in the United States on our weapons systems, an expenditure leading to more jobs at home," he noted.