Joe Biden Blasts 'Moody and Stubborn' Zelensky as 'Ungrateful' After Demanding Billions in U.S. Aid for Ukraine: 'He Tested Our Patience'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Joe Biden has candidly admitted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was no picnic to deal with as the U.S. poured billions of dollars into helping his country fight off Russia's invasion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old commander-in-chief made the confession in his new presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, saying that the pint-sized tyrant could be "moody and stubborn."
Biden Calls Zelensky 'Difficult to Work With'
"We were proud, of course, of our Ukrainian allies. But I must admit that it could be difficult to work with Zelensky," Biden lamented in his book, which was released on Tuesday, November 17.
"As brave as he and the Ukrainians were, they tested our patience on many occasions, demanding more armaments and money. The United States has tremendous resources, but they are not limitless," the former president noted.
Under Biden, the U.S. committed nearly $183billion to supporting Ukraine and the broader war effort against Russia, and he assured readers that the money was put to good use.
"The American people should know: We got a good return on our investment; almost all the money was spent in the United States on our weapons systems, an expenditure leading to more jobs at home," he noted.
'Zelensky Could be Moody and Stubborn'
Biden revealed that he had to privately scold Zelensky about his constant demands for more money to fight the Russians, and he often seemed "ungrateful" about the aid he was given.
"Zelensky could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected. That could be frustrating, and I let him know that in no uncertain terms," the former U.S. Senator shared with readers.
Despite Biden's frustrations in dealing with Zelensky, he praised his "fighting spirit."
"Still, I refused to cut and run on the Ukrainians, who possessed a tremendous fighting spirit. And so did Zelensky," the 46th president shared.
Trump Scolded Zelensky For 'Not Acting at All Thankful'
Biden wasn't the only U.S. president to be frustrated with Zelensky.
President Donald Trump famously tore into Zelensky during an Oval Office showdown on February 28, 2025, accusing the embattled leader of being ungrateful for billions in American military aid before his White House visit came to an abrupt and humiliating end.
As the Ukrainian leader sat with his arms folded and a sneer on his face in front of a room full of reporters, Trump admonished him, "You're not acting at all thankful. And that's not a nice thing. I'll be honest. That's not a nice thing."
Trump Kicked a 'Disrespectul' Zelensky Out of the White House
After Zelensky was asked to leave the White House when it was clear no progress would be made toward a peace deal with Russia, Trump took to Truth Social to explain the breakdown in talks.
"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," the president wrote
Trump then fumed, "I don't want advantage; I want peace. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace."