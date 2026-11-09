Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Finally Gets Trial Date — After Prosecutors and Defense Clash Over When Proceedings Should Begin
Nov. 9 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson's trial for the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk will not begin until at least 2028, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jury selection for the popular podcaster's accused killer is set to begin on June 21, 2028, with the trial expected to start on July 31, 2028.
A Tale of Two Trial Dates
Robinson's attorneys had asked for a trial starting in 2029. But Utah District Court Judge Tony Graf faced pressure from Kirk's family and supporters, not to mention President Trump, to start the trial as soon as possible.
That apparently would not be possible for at least another year and a half. Graf also set aside 105 court days for the case to play out. That would give the trial 21 weeks total.
Prosecutors had sought a January 31, 2028, start while Charlie's wife, Erika Kirk, had asked the court to begin the trial by October 2027, with her lawyers arguing each hearing "induces anxiety, pain and mourning" for Erika and the couple's two young children.
But Graf countered that an October start date would drag the trial through the November and December holiday seasons, and wanted to spare everyone those extended delays.
'This Is an Abomination'
It's already been more than a year since Kirk was gunned down while talking with college students on the campus of Utah Valley University, and the announcement that the trial would not begin until mid-2028 was not well received by Kirk supporters who want what they feel is justice for the fallen influencer.
"So 3 years after the guy murders an icon, we can finally start a trial?" one person blasted on X. "This is an abomination."
Another person slammed, "As predicted, this green Judge who cannot decide what socks to put on in the am, decided on a 2028 trial date. The defense has played him like a fiddle."
Other critics pointed out the timing of a Summer 2028 trial.
"The judge set the jury selection in Charlie Kirk's murder trial for June 2028, because of course we need to wait until right before the presidential election," one person reasoned.
While one person didn't hold back, sharing, "WHO is this fkn Judge? Are you KIDDING?? JUNE 2028 b4 the election? Gtf outta here!! It’s ALREADY OVER A YEAR!! There outta be a law!! This is BS!"
Tyler Robinson Will Have Monthly Status Hearings
Graf did explain that his decision does not mean Robinson will not be seen until 2028, promising regular status conferences to ensure both sides are keeping to the schedule.
"The court will hold monthly pretrial status conferences to protect the constitutional rights at stake. At those conferences, it will review both sides' preparation, address obstacles to a fair and timely trial for Mr. Robinson, and give effect to Mrs. Kirk's rights to participation and speedy disposition as provided by the law."
Tyler Robinson's Alleged Notes of Confession
Robinson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the killing of Kirk, 31, as the activist spoke to several thousand people at the university on Sept. 10, 2025.
On the day of the shooting, Robinson allegedly left his former roommate a note that read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."
Robinson could be sentenced to death if found guilty of Kirk's killing.