Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Finally Gets Trial Date — After Prosecutors and Defense Clash Over When Proceedings Should Begin

It's already been more than a year since Kirk was gunned down while talking with college students on the campus of Utah Valley University, and the announcement that the trial would not begin until mid-2028 was not well received by Kirk supporters who want what they feel is justice for the fallen influencer.

"So 3 years after the guy murders an icon, we can finally start a trial?" one person blasted on X. "This is an abomination."

Another person slammed, "As predicted, this green Judge who cannot decide what socks to put on in the am, decided on a 2028 trial date. The defense has played him like a fiddle."

Other critics pointed out the timing of a Summer 2028 trial.

"The judge set the jury selection in Charlie Kirk's murder trial for June 2028, because of course we need to wait until right before the presidential election," one person reasoned.

While one person didn't hold back, sharing, "WHO is this fkn Judge? Are you KIDDING?? JUNE 2028 b4 the election? Gtf outta here!! It’s ALREADY OVER A YEAR!! There outta be a law!! This is BS!"