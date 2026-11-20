Rocker Ian Gillan has sparked fears for his health after Deep Purple canceled further tour dates following the legendary rock singer's medical emergency, leaving worried fans questioning whether the 81-year-old frontman will ever return to the stage. RadarOnline.com can reveal Gillan was rushed for urgent hospital treatment after falling ill before a scheduled performance at Leipzig's QI Arena in Germany on October 31.

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Deep Purple Expands Tour Postponements

Source: MEGA Deep Purple canceled more tour dates after Ian Gillan's medical emergency.

The British rock veterans subsequently postponed the European and UK legs of their world tour, but have now extended the cancellations to include concerts in South America and Mexico, raising fresh concerns about the seriousness of his condition. In an Instagram statement, Gillan said: "Following a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital, and on the advice of my medical team and management we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK tour until further notice." He added: "Regrettably, these postponements will also need to extend to the South American and Mexico shows we have booked this year."

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Fears Over 81-Year-Old's Stage Future

Source: MEGA The 81-year-old singer received urgent hospital treatment in Germany.

A music industry source told us: "There's a great deal of concern Ian could be close to death because this clearly wasn't just a minor health scare. The fact that doctors warned him about the serious risks of continuing to perform, and that the band has now canceled even more shows, is understandably worrying. "He's 81 years old, and although he's always been incredibly resilient, nobody can ignore the fact that a medical emergency at his age can be very serious. People are desperately hoping he'll make a full recovery, but there's inevitably a fear that things could be worse than anyone realizes. "The other big question hanging over everything is whether Ian will ever be well enough to return to the stage. He's spent most of his life performing, and the thought of having to give that up would be heartbreaking. But touring is physically exhausting, even for musicians half his age. "Nobody wants to contemplate the possibility that his last concert might already be behind him, but it's something people are understandably worried about. His health has to come before everything else. "Canceling an entire run of international shows is an enormous decision, particularly for a band with Deep Purple's history and reputation. There are huge financial and logistical consequences, so it's not something anyone takes lightly. "The fact that they've extended the postponements suggests the situation needs more time than originally hoped. It's understandably alarming for fans, especially when there hasn't been a detailed explanation of what happened to Ian. Everyone is hoping this is simply a precaution rather than a sign of something more serious. "Ian has been such a constant presence in rock music for so many decades that it's difficult for fans to imagine a world without him performing. When someone who's been onstage for more than 50 years suddenly needs emergency hospital treatment and has to cancel months of concerts, people naturally start fearing the worst. "There's an enormous amount of affection for him, and nobody wants to think about losing another legendary rock musician. Right now, people just want to know that he's safe and recovering."

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Singer Eyes 2027 Comeback

Source: MEGA Deep Purple also canceled concerts across South America and Mexico.

The announcement comes after Gillan previously revealed doctors had warned him against continuing to perform because there were "very serious risks involved in me doing so." Although the precise nature of his medical emergency has not been disclosed, the decision to suspend further performances has prompted concern among supporters of the veteran musician. One fan described the postponements as a "good safety precaution," while others sent messages wishing the singer a speedy recovery. Gillan, who has spent more than five decades performing with the pioneering hard rock group, had initially hoped to receive medical clearance to complete the tour. However, doctors advised against returning to the stage, forcing the band to abandon its remaining European commitments before extending the hiatus to other continents. Despite the uncertainty, Gillan has attempted to reassure fans that he expects to resume performing next year. He said: "I expect to be back out on the road early next year and I am assured by the Deep Purple team, that rescheduled dates will be announced very soon for early 2027." The singer also apologized to disappointed concertgoers. He said: "I remain sorry to all for the inconvenience this may cause."

Setback Follows Blackmore Reunion

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Source: MEGA Gillan recently reunited with guitarist Ritchie Blackmore after 33 years.