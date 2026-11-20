Missing JFK Transcript Could Provide 'Definitive Proof' of the 'Horrible Truth' His Assassination Was Allegedly Covered Up
Nov. 20 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
The assassination of John F. Kennedy has remained a haunting mystery to many for decades, despite the FBI's determination that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone as the shooter.
Ahead of the 63rd anniversary of the former president's death in Dallas, Texas, RadarOnline.com revisits the tragic shooting and the missing transcripts that could potentially prove that information about that fateful day was covered up.
63,000 Pages Released in JFK Files Dump
Last year, 63,000 pages of files related to Kennedy were declassified and released to provide more transparency to the public.
However, one particular transcript was not included in the dump: a conversation between Lyndon B. Johnson, who was sworn in shortly after JFK's assassination, and then-CIA director John McCone.
Sources suggested the conversation could potentially shed light on the murder and whether any officials intentionally did not disclose certain details of the incident during the investigation in an attempt to keep the focus on Oswald alone.
'Covering up the Horrible Truth'
According to author James Johnson, who worked for the congressional Church Committee that investigated the CIA in 1975, if there were documents that would "embarrass the agency or tell a different story, they wouldn’t have turned them over to the National Archives in the first place."
"And if they were withholding them before, I’m guessing they would continue to withhold them," the author of Murder, Inc.: The CIA Under John F. Kennedy, said.
In a past interview shared with Radar, a source said, "That missing transcript could provide definitive proof that LBJ, McCone, and others were covering up the horrible truth that Kennedy may have been killed by people in his own government!"
Memorandum on Conversation Viewed by Historians
During a 2025 sit-down on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Johnston also pointed out that while the exact transcript is missing, a memorandum still exists.
“John McCone always wrote a memorandum for the record of any conversation he had with the president,” he said at the time. “And that memorandum was not given over to the National Archives and is not available.”
However, the memorandum did not solve any supposed mysteries of the assassination. State Department historians alleged that the conversation revolved around Cuba and "how they were going to get rid of (Fidel) Castro" after reading the memo in 1997.
'Evidence Is Not Going to be Found' in Files From National Archives
Gerald Posner, who worked as an investigative journalist and also wrote Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK, admitted that it would be possible that such a transcript existed, but he wasn't entirely sold on the idea that it would provide any major information on the shooting.
"If there was a large conspiracy to kill the president, the evidence of it is not going to be found in the release of files from the National Archives," Posner claimed.