Last year, 63,000 pages of files related to Kennedy were declassified and released to provide more transparency to the public.

However, one particular transcript was not included in the dump: a conversation between Lyndon B. Johnson, who was sworn in shortly after JFK's assassination, and then-CIA director John McCone.

Sources suggested the conversation could potentially shed light on the murder and whether any officials intentionally did not disclose certain details of the incident during the investigation in an attempt to keep the focus on Oswald alone.