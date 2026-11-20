Palin raised questions about the election results in a Wednesday night post on X, drawing a comparison between voting systems and the recent technological failures affecting airlines, banks and government agencies.

"Amidst proof that potentially everything can be hacked now, apparently it's only America's voting machines that can never, ever, ever be hacked," Palin wrote.

A series of unrelated outages involving Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, the Federal Aviation Administration and a classified National Security Agency communications network took place this week.

Federal officials have found no evidence that those disruptions resulted from a coordinated cyberattack.