Sarah Palin Viciously Mocked by Critics After She Hints GOP Midterm Election Was Hacked: 'Your Time Has Passed'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is facing a wave of criticism after suggesting that voting machines may have been hacked during the 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Republican vice presidential nominee argued with critics on social media, responding to insults and defending her comments.
Sarah Palin Questions Security
Palin raised questions about the election results in a Wednesday night post on X, drawing a comparison between voting systems and the recent technological failures affecting airlines, banks and government agencies.
"Amidst proof that potentially everything can be hacked now, apparently it's only America's voting machines that can never, ever, ever be hacked," Palin wrote.
A series of unrelated outages involving Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, the Federal Aviation Administration and a classified National Security Agency communications network took place this week.
Federal officials have found no evidence that those disruptions resulted from a coordinated cyberattack.
Critics Call Out Sarah Palin: 'Your Time Has Passed'
Palin's suggestion quickly attracted criticism, including from an X user who dismissed the former governor's relevance.
"Your time has passed. Sit down," Preston wrote. Palin responded by accusing Preston of obsessively following her social media activity.
"Oh Alicia, it's followers like you who seem quite obsessed with everything I post that keeps me standing up," Palin wrote, before rejecting a request for a follow-back.
Preston denied making any such request and questioned why Palin had responded with personal accusations.
Another commenter challenged Palin's suggestion by pointing out that Republicans had not raised similar concerns after Trump's 2024 presidential victory. Others questioned whether Palin understood how voting equipment operates.
Sarah Palin Fires Back
Another commenter sarcastically asked Palin, "Who are you again?"
The 62-year-old responded, "Honey, I'm the gal you spend your precious time following, obsessing over my posts, commenting on them."
Another user said, "I had almost forgotten about you."
Palin rejected that criticism as well, questioning why someone who claimed to have forgotten her was continuing to read and respond to her posts.
Democratic Victory in Alaska
Palin has previously challenged Alaska's election system, particularly its ranked-choice voting procedures, which were used when she lost two congressional elections to Democrat Mary Peltola in 2022.
Peltola defeated Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in this month's election, securing an outright majority without requiring ranked-choice tabulation.
The Trump administration had sought to delay certification of the race over allegations involving another candidate named Dan Sullivan. On Thursday, November 19, the Justice Department moved to dismiss its legal challenge after Peltola's victory was confirmed.