Michigan Woman Released From Prison Despite Life Sentence After Murder Trial Lawyer Was Allegedly Intimate With Her Sister
Nov. 20 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
26 years after being sentenced to life for a woman's murder, Tashiena Combs has now been released from prison, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 50-year-old was freed on November 17 after Judge Nanci J. Grant overturned the murder conviction.
Tashiena Combs’ Trial Attorney Withheld Key Witnesses
Combs' lawyers, Jana Mathieu and Alona Sharon, had filed an appeal arguing she had ineffective counsel during her 2000 trial.
The attorneys told the court their client's lawyer was having s-x with her sister, unbeknownst to Combs. The lawyer had also represented this sister in a lawsuit related to the shooting Combs was sentenced for.
Additionally, during Combs' trial, her attorney allegedly didn't cross-examine two key witnesses that could have swayed the verdict. Combs had alleged she shot the victim in self-defense, but no presented witnesses corroborated this.
The defense attorney didn't call these witnesses, as it may have impacted Combs' sister's case, per the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. The lawyer also didn't tell Combs she had to testify until midway through the trial, so she lacked preparation.
Judge Orders Immediate Release Following Appeal
After these facts were uncovered, Judge Grant ordered Combs' immediate release.
"What happened in Tashiena's case is unconscionable," her lawyer Mathieu said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, her case is not unique. With a legal system founded in racism, sexism, and socioeconomic oppression, it is crucial that we do not give up on people whom the system has tried to throw away. It doesn't matter whether the case is recent or decades old – when a conviction is predicated on a failure of the system, there is a way to dismantle it."
Confrontation Over Sister's Pregnancy Preceded Shooting
In 2000, Combs was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She had fatally shot an unnamed woman in 1999.
Per a 2002 Michigan Court of Appeals opinion, there was "evidence" she and the victim knew each other through Combs' sister, who became pregnant by the victim's boyfriend, Eugene. Combs and her sister were allegedly mad at Eugene’s “alleged disregard of the pregnancy" and his relationship with the unidentified woman.
On the day of the shooting, the pregnant woman had called Eugene repeatedly, asking him to come over, but he did not show. That night, she, Combs, and a cousin, Marsha, went to a bowling alley expecting to see Eugene and his girlfriend. Tashiena brought a gun from her boyfriend's home.
Traffic Light Fistfight Escalated Into Fatal Shooting
"There was testimony that, upon entering the bowling alley, the women appeared angry and started arguing with the [victim] and other parties in Eugene’s group… There was also testimony that defendant said, 'I am going to kill you,' 'I am going to f*** you up,' and 'It’s going down tonight,'" the opinion reads.
Combs and her group left the bowling alley, but waited in their car outside. Eventually, the victim's group got in their car and left, and both vehicles were at a traffic light. Combs and the victim got out of the cars and into a "fistfight."
At the trial, witnesses testified that after the fight, "defendant leaned out of the backseat of the [car], pointed the gun at the decedent, and fired four to five shots," per the opinion.
But as stated, Combs' trial lawyer intentionally withheld testimony from two key witnesses. It is unclear if these witnesses would have contradicted this version of events, or backed up Combs' claim of self-defense.