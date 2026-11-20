Combs' lawyers, Jana Mathieu and Alona Sharon, had filed an appeal arguing she had ineffective counsel during her 2000 trial.

The attorneys told the court their client's lawyer was having s-x with her sister, unbeknownst to Combs. The lawyer had also represented this sister in a lawsuit related to the shooting Combs was sentenced for.

Additionally, during Combs' trial, her attorney allegedly didn't cross-examine two key witnesses that could have swayed the verdict. Combs had alleged she shot the victim in self-defense, but no presented witnesses corroborated this.

The defense attorney didn't call these witnesses, as it may have impacted Combs' sister's case, per the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. The lawyer also didn't tell Combs she had to testify until midway through the trial, so she lacked preparation.