The allegations surfaced in a November 20 federal court filing, with state officials now seeking urgent judicial intervention. The dispute centers on a November 5 contract that New Jersey claims commits more than $31million toward converting a Roxbury warehouse into an immigration detention center.

State attorneys argue the agreement directly conflicts with a May 12 order issued by U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper.

That order generally prohibited federal officials from undertaking activities to convert the property into a detention facility until an initial environmental assessment was completed and New Jersey had an opportunity to challenge its findings.

However, according to the state's filing, federal officials entered into the costly agreement without completing the required environmental review.