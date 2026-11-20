EXCLUSIVE: Trump's ICE Under Fire Over $31Million Detention Center Contract as State Claims Officials Violated Court Order
Nov. 20 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement agency is facing a fresh legal showdown after New Jersey officials accused ICE of violating a federal court order by committing more than $31million in taxpayer funds to transform a warehouse into an immigration detention center, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, New Jersey attorneys allege federal officials signed a multimillion-dollar renovation contract despite a judge's earlier order restricting activities at the proposed detention facility in Roxbury, New Jersey.
$31Million ICE Deal Sparks Legal Showdown
The allegations surfaced in a November 20 federal court filing, with state officials now seeking urgent judicial intervention. The dispute centers on a November 5 contract that New Jersey claims commits more than $31million toward converting a Roxbury warehouse into an immigration detention center.
State attorneys argue the agreement directly conflicts with a May 12 order issued by U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper.
That order generally prohibited federal officials from undertaking activities to convert the property into a detention facility until an initial environmental assessment was completed and New Jersey had an opportunity to challenge its findings.
However, according to the state's filing, federal officials entered into the costly agreement without completing the required environmental review.
New Jersey Accuses ICE of Defying Judge
The attorneys described the contract as being in "direct contravention of this Court's May 12 Order."
The filing does not establish that a judge has found ICE in violation. Instead, New Jersey is preparing to ask the court to enforce its previous ruling.
New Jersey officials argue the controversy extends beyond the $31million price tag.
According to the filing, the environmental assessment was intended to evaluate the project's potential consequences before federal officials committed substantial resources to construction.
New Jersey Warns of Public Health Risks
State attorneys warned that the proposed detention facility could impose serious burdens on local infrastructure, public health, and the environment.
They argued that committing millions of dollars before completing the assessment undermines the purpose of the court's earlier restrictions.
The filing states that the original order was designed to preserve existing conditions while environmental concerns were examined and potentially challenged through further litigation.
State officials maintain that federal authorities should not move forward with substantial financial commitments before that process is completed. The latest filing also raises concerns about how quickly renovation work could proceed.
New Jersey attorneys claim the contract provides for work to begin immediately upon execution, prompting their request for expedited consideration.
Judge Faces Urgent Demand to Intervene
The state has proposed filing its enforcement motion by November 23, with federal officials responding by December 2 and New Jersey submitting a reply by December 7. Federal attorneys have not consented to the proposed briefing schedule, according to the filing.
The confrontation adds another legal challenge to the Trump administration's immigration detention plans, with New Jersey seeking to prevent the federal government from advancing the project before the required environmental review and court proceedings are completed.
The central question now is whether the $31million commitment violated the judge's existing restrictions, and what action the court may take if New Jersey proves its allegations.