According to court documents obtained by Radar , U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney issued a blistering 15-page ruling on November 18, condemning federal immigration officials for violating a court order and undermining constitutional protections.

Donald Trump 's immigration enforcement officials have been found in contempt of court after a judge exposed a shocking practice in which ICE agents released immigrants under court orders, only to immediately arrest them again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The judge found that ICE officials knowingly disregarded her instructions in the case of Ramon Quintero Alvarez, a Mexican-born immigrant who had lived in the United States for more than three decades.

The controversy began when Quintero Alvarez challenged his immigration detention, which had continued since February 2026.

After federal officials failed to contest his petition by the court's deadline, Sweeney ordered his release. However, ICE agents allegedly exploited a loophole of their own making.

On October 27, Quintero Alvarez was released from custody, given his personal belongings and allowed to walk into a public area outside the detention facility. Moments later, officers arrested him again.

During a November 4 hearing, ICE Assistant Field Office Director Nichole Black testified that she had received instructions to rearrest certain immigrants who had been ordered released. Black acknowledged that she knew about the court's release order but believed that briefly allowing someone outside before rearresting them satisfied its requirements.