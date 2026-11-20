EXCLUSIVE: Trump's ICE Caught Defying Federal Judge as Ruling Exposes Secretive Rearrest Policy
Nov. 19 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's immigration enforcement officials have been found in contempt of court after a judge exposed a shocking practice in which ICE agents released immigrants under court orders, only to immediately arrest them again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney issued a blistering 15-page ruling on November 18, condemning federal immigration officials for violating a court order and undermining constitutional protections.
ICE's Controversial Rearrest Practice Exposed
The judge found that ICE officials knowingly disregarded her instructions in the case of Ramon Quintero Alvarez, a Mexican-born immigrant who had lived in the United States for more than three decades.
The controversy began when Quintero Alvarez challenged his immigration detention, which had continued since February 2026.
After federal officials failed to contest his petition by the court's deadline, Sweeney ordered his release. However, ICE agents allegedly exploited a loophole of their own making.
On October 27, Quintero Alvarez was released from custody, given his personal belongings and allowed to walk into a public area outside the detention facility. Moments later, officers arrested him again.
During a November 4 hearing, ICE Assistant Field Office Director Nichole Black testified that she had received instructions to rearrest certain immigrants who had been ordered released. Black acknowledged that she knew about the court's release order but believed that briefly allowing someone outside before rearresting them satisfied its requirements.
Judge Delivers Blistering Rebuke
Sweeney rejected that explanation, declaring the conduct a direct violation of judicial authority. "This should – and, in the Court's opinion, must – shock any reader," the judge wrote.
She added that there was no constitutional justification for ICE agents to "walk out to the sidewalk and re-shackle a habeas petitioner" moments after a court-ordered release.
The ruling also revealed that ICE's controversial approach extended beyond one immigrant.
Court records indicated that approximately 18 cases involved similar immediate re-arrests. Sweeney described the practice as making a mockery of federal court orders.
ICE Leadership Questioned Under Oath
Acting ICE Field Office Director Nathan Rasper testified during a November 9 hearing that the rearrest approach had been implemented on October 27.
He explained that officials believed ICE retained statutory authority to rearrest certain immigrants despite judicial release orders.
Rasper acknowledged that the agency had since abandoned the practice. He testified that instructions had been issued to stop immediate rearrests and release individuals detained under the approach.
Officials Escape Further Punishment
Despite finding that ICE officials had violated her order, Sweeney ultimately declined to impose additional sanctions. The judge concluded that the officials had cured their contempt by ending the controversial practice.
"The Court finds that Ms. Black and Respondents were in contempt of court prior to November 9, 2026," Sweeney wrote.
The ruling nevertheless delivers a significant judicial rebuke to Trump's immigration enforcement operation, raising fresh questions about ICE's handling of court-ordered releases and its obligation to respect federal judicial authority.