Shocking Video Shows ICE Agents Pepper-Spraying Pregnant U.S. Citizen Before Pinning Her to the Ground and Handcuffing Her
Nov. 18 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
A 23-year-old pregnant U.S. citizen was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents outside a California jail after an encounter that left her pinned face-down on the pavement and handcuffed.
The November 15 incident in Modesto was captured on video by her husband, Adolfo Talavera Alvarado.
Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, who was approximately 12 weeks pregnant at the time, was taken into federal custody despite her husband's repeated warnings about her pregnancy.
She was later transported to a hospital and released without criminal charges or immigration violations, according to her attorney, Patrick Kolasinski.
Video Shows ICE Agents Pepper-Spraying Pregnant Woman
Andrade was outside the Stanislaus County Jail with her husband and sister-in-law, Monica Alvarado, monitoring immigration enforcement activity when the confrontation began.
According to Kolasinski, the incident started after Monica offered a ride to a man leaving the jail. ICE agents subsequently stopped her vehicle and attempted to remove the passenger.
Andrade and her husband approached the vehicle to record the encounter. Footage shows her following an agent around the car before he grabs her arm. Another agent then appears to deploy pepper spray in her direction.
Although the recording does not clearly establish where the spray landed, it shows agents taking Andrade to the ground and handcuffing her while she lies on her stomach.
Her husband can be heard repeatedly alerting the officers to her condition, shouting, "She's pregnant with child!"
Lizbeth Vargas Andrade Denies Assaulting ICE Agent
ICE accused Andrade of assaulting an officer during the confrontation, but she disputed the allegation.
Speaking to CBS Sacramento, she explained that the physical contact was accidental.
"He backed up into me. We bumped. 'She hit me! She hit me!' We bumped," she recalled.
Andrade also described what happened after agents grabbed her, telling the outlet, "They started holding my hands with my phone in my hand. I was trying to still go around. That's when another agent maced me and dropped me to the floor."
She maintained that she was exercising her rights to protest and record federal officers when the situation escalated.
Pregnant Woman Alleges ICE Denied Her Medical Assistance
Following her arrest, Andrade was taken to an ICE facility in Stockton, where she said she remained in custody for several hours. She alleged that officers failed to provide timely medical assistance despite knowing she was pregnant and had diabetes. She also said she was unable to contact her attorney.
Her sister contacted emergency responders, and Andrade was eventually transported to a hospital for evaluation. She told CBS Sacramento that her blood sugar and blood pressure were elevated.
Doctors performed an ultrasound and informed her that her unborn baby had not been harmed, according to reports.
Andrade's attorney confirmed that she was subsequently released without criminal charges or immigration violations.
ICE Defends Agents as Attorney Considers Legal Action
The Department of Homeland Security defended the federal officers, claiming Andrade interfered with an immigration arrest.
An ICE spokesperson said she "actively interfered with, obstructed, and attempted to prevent the arrest – a federal crime."
The agency also defended the officer's response, saying he relied on his training to control the situation despite what it described as Andrade's "combative, aggressive, and heinously vulgar conduct."
However, Kolasinski questioned the agents' use of force and said the family was considering possible civil legal action. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that its deputies were not involved in Andrade's arrest.
Despite the experience, Andrade said she would continue helping her community.
"We're not going to stop helping the community, even though this happened," she said, adding that she wanted immigrant neighbors to feel safe.