A 23-year-old pregnant U.S. citizen was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents outside a California jail after an encounter that left her pinned face-down on the pavement and handcuffed.

The November 15 incident in Modesto was captured on video by her husband, Adolfo Talavera Alvarado.

Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, who was approximately 12 weeks pregnant at the time, was taken into federal custody despite her husband's repeated warnings about her pregnancy.

She was later transported to a hospital and released without criminal charges or immigration violations, according to her attorney, Patrick Kolasinski.