Adult Content Creator Detained by ICE 'Hasn't Seen Daylight in Six Days' According to Concerned Sister
Nov. 17 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
A Dutch adult content model who once called herself the “world’s most wanted girlfriend” is being held in a New Jersey immigration detention facility after ICE agents detained her at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Her family, who is not in the United States, has raised concerns about the conditions inside the lockup, RadarOnline can report.
Detained After Miami Flight
Vera Dijkmans, 29, was taken into custody on November 11 after arriving on a flight from Miami. Her relatives said she was handcuffed and transported in a blacked-out van to Delaney Hall Detention Facility, a privately operated center in Newark.
She remains in immigration detention.
The adult star previously attracted attention after claiming thousands of men applied to become her boyfriend.
In a January 2025 interview, she said, “If they don’t suggest an impressive first date, I won’t bother going ... And he should bring you a gift, too.”
Delaney Hall has faced protests and political opposition in New Jersey. Some of the more prominent voices are coming from families of the detainees, with complaints about conditions.
Vera, who has roughly 6 million Instagram followers, was traveling to New York to attend a UFC event at Madison Square Garden and create content with fighters, her family said.
Relatives said they have not received a clear explanation for the detention.
Her cellphone was confiscated, leaving them dependent on occasional calls from the facility’s payphones.
Tourist Visa and Missed Appointment
Vera’s mother, Marianne Scholt, told Dutch outlet AD that her daughter was in the United States on a tourist visa, which does not authorize employment.
Scholt acknowledged that Dijkmans had missed an immigration appointment connected to her green card application.
“That is because she travels a lot. She also stays mostly in hotels and not at her permanent address. That is probably how she ended up in ICE’s systems,” Scholt said.
The family’s account suggests the missed appointment may have contributed to her immigration problems, though the precise legal circumstances have not been independently established in the available reporting.
Removal Order & Limited Options
Vera’s sister, Iza Dijkmans, said the family consulted an attorney after the detention. According to Iza, the lawyer indicated there was little they could do because Vera had a removal order.
The family additionally contacted the Dutch Embassy in the United States for assistance.
Iza also shared her sister's descriptions of uncomfortable living conditions at the detention facility.
“She has told us that the food is very poor, the hygiene conditions are extremely unsanitary, and the atmosphere inside the facility is constantly tense,” Iza said. “She sleeps in a prisoner’s suite with 12 other people. She has also described feeling intimidated by staff members, making an already frightening situation even more difficult.”
“She hasn’t seen daylight for six days. The windows are sealed,” she added.
Mother's Visit and Restricted Calls
Scholt traveled from the Netherlands to the United States after her daughter’s detention.
“Vera was in tears, and I barely recognized her in those prison clothes,” Scholt told The New York Post. “They have restricted her freedom even further. She is now only allowed to call for 5 minutes instead of 45 minutes. They have a total of four phones there for 60 people.”