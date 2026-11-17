Vera Dijkmans, 29, was taken into custody on November 11 after arriving on a flight from Miami. Her relatives said she was handcuffed and transported in a blacked-out van to Delaney Hall Detention Facility, a privately operated center in Newark.

She remains in immigration detention.

The adult star previously attracted attention after claiming thousands of men applied to become her boyfriend.

In a January 2025 interview, she said, “If they don’t suggest an impressive first date, I won’t bother going ... And he should bring you a gift, too.”

Delaney Hall has faced protests and political opposition in New Jersey. Some of the more prominent voices are coming from families of the detainees, with complaints about conditions.

Vera, who has roughly 6 million Instagram followers, was traveling to New York to attend a UFC event at Madison Square Garden and create content with fighters, her family said.

Relatives said they have not received a clear explanation for the detention.

Her cellphone was confiscated, leaving them dependent on occasional calls from the facility’s payphones.