The 83-year-old former commander-in-chief said he knew in that moment that the massive verbal blunder could sink his bid for a second term as president against GOP opponent Donald Trump .

Joe Biden has finally opened up about the line he intended to say during his June 2024 presidential debate when he blurted out the fateful gaffe, "We finally beat Medicare," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Biden said he was exhausted from traveling and was very sick leading up to the debate.

Biden said that after arriving at CNN 's Atlanta studios just before the debate got underway on June 27, 2024, "It didn’t feel right from the start," and things only got worse .

He explained how a grueling travel schedule, including several overseas trips in the weeks leading up to the debate, had left him exhausted. To make matters worse, he began feeling sick during debate prep at Camp David and even feared he might have COVID.

"One moment was particularly damaging. As I was finishing an answer on the deficit, I lost my train of thought, saw that my time was running out on the clock, and rushed the final part of my answer by blurting out: 'We finally beat Medicare.' What I meant to say was, 'We finally beat Big Pharma,'" Biden confessed about the massive misfire.

He went on to explain, "This had been a huge accomplishment in my administration. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, we had secured for Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices. This was a historic achievement that would make life much more affordable for millions."

The former prez wrote, "Ironically, this historic achievement wouldn’t lift my candidacy. It would help to sink it. What should have been a highlight of the debate became Exhibit A that I was too old to do the job."