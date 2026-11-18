Joe Biden Finally Reveals What He Meant to Say During Disastrous Trump Debate After Infamous 'We Beat Medicare' Blunder
Nov. 18 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Joe Biden has finally opened up about the line he intended to say during his June 2024 presidential debate when he blurted out the fateful gaffe, "We finally beat Medicare," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old former commander-in-chief said he knew in that moment that the massive verbal blunder could sink his bid for a second term as president against GOP opponent Donald Trump.
Biden Said Debate 'Didn't Feel Right From the Start'
Biden discussed the embarrassing flub in his new presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, released on Tuesday, November 17.
He explained how a grueling travel schedule, including several overseas trips in the weeks leading up to the debate, had left him exhausted. To make matters worse, he began feeling sick during debate prep at Camp David and even feared he might have COVID.
Biden said that after arriving at CNN's Atlanta studios just before the debate got underway on June 27, 2024, "It didn’t feel right from the start," and things only got worse.
Biden Meant to Say 'Big Pharma'
"One moment was particularly damaging. As I was finishing an answer on the deficit, I lost my train of thought, saw that my time was running out on the clock, and rushed the final part of my answer by blurting out: 'We finally beat Medicare.' What I meant to say was, 'We finally beat Big Pharma,'" Biden confessed about the massive misfire.
He went on to explain, "This had been a huge accomplishment in my administration. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, we had secured for Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices. This was a historic achievement that would make life much more affordable for millions."
The former prez wrote, "Ironically, this historic achievement wouldn’t lift my candidacy. It would help to sink it. What should have been a highlight of the debate became Exhibit A that I was too old to do the job."
Biden's Debate Was Going Downhill Before 'Medicare' Gaffe
While Biden singled out his infamous "Medicare" blunder as a major turning point in the disastrous debate, he'd also made other verbal slip-ups.
"What I'm gonna do is fix the tax system. For example, we have 1,000 trillionaires in America. I mean, billionaires in America," he fumbled before going on to claim taxes on the uber-wealthy would "raise $500million," quickly correcting it to "billion dollars."
The split screen showed Trump looking on skeptically and trying to understand Biden as he grasped for words.
"We'd be able to help make sure that all of things we need to...making sure that we're able to make every single solitary person, uh, eligible for what I've been able to do with the, uh, with, with the COVID, excuse me, with, um, dealing with everything we have to do with, uh...look, if we finally beat Medicare," he said.
Trump Quickly Hit Back at 'Medicare' Slip
As moderator Jake Tapper turned to Trump for a response, the tycoon declared in a firm and confident tone, "Well, he's right. He did beat Medicaid; he beat it to death, and he's destroying Medicare."
In his memoir, Biden admitted, "I knew I was having a terrible night."
He also criticized Trump for his "refusal to answer questions" and "refusal to accept responsibility for anything."
"Yet none of what he said would generate any impression that lasted past debate night. It would be my answers and my performance that would dominate the press coverage and political conversation in the weeks ahead," the former U.S. Senator admitted. "I left the stage thinking I would be debating Trump once more before the election was over. I was wrong. This wasn’t just the first debate; it was my last one."
After his poor debate performance sparked concerns among top Democrats, Biden officially threw in the towel on July 21, 2024, announcing he was abandoning his reelection bid.
His Vice President, Kamala Harris, rose to the top of the ticket, but she lost to Trump in the November 2024 presidential election.