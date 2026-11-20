"Having been a federal prosecutor and having seen how these cases are conducted, in my view, one innocent person being put to death is not worth the entire system," she continued. "And if you look at the system, it's not a deterrent. Statistics show that."

"More than half of death row exonerees are Black and nearly 60% of the people that are found to have been wrongfully convicted of murder by the Innocence Project are African Americans," the TV personality pointed out.

She added, "And so the system is broken, and you should not pay the ultimate price for a system that is broken."