Sunny Hostin Defends Gavin Newsom's Decision to Commute Sentences for 548 Convicted Killers — and Declares She's an 'Opponent of the Death Penalty'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin has shared her take on California's death row commutations, surprising her co-hosts in the process, RadarOnline.com can report.
The conversation took place during an episode of The View after Gavin Newsom commuted the death sentences of 548 convicted killers, reportedly without notifying their victims' families, resulting in public outcry.
Sunny Hostin Believes 'God Gives Life'
Joy Behar kicked the discussion off by describing the position of those opposed to Newsom's order.
"Victim advocate groups and prosecutors are taking Newsom to court, claiming that it’s an abuse of power that disregards constitutional safeguards,” she explained, also asking her co-hosts to share their thoughts.
"I disagree with it," Hostin said. "I'm an opponent of the death penalty. I think God gives life."
Sunny Hostin Blames the System
"Having been a federal prosecutor and having seen how these cases are conducted, in my view, one innocent person being put to death is not worth the entire system," she continued. "And if you look at the system, it's not a deterrent. Statistics show that."
"More than half of death row exonerees are Black and nearly 60% of the people that are found to have been wrongfully convicted of murder by the Innocence Project are African Americans," the TV personality pointed out.
She added, "And so the system is broken, and you should not pay the ultimate price for a system that is broken."
'I Think It's a Systemic Issue'
The 58-year-old went on, "These people have been – their sentences have been commuted, but they will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole."
"I think it's a systemic issue, and I am consistent across the board as a Catholic,” Hostin added. "I do not believe in abortion. I do not believe in the death penalty."
"I'm following my faith and what Pope Leo said, and Pope Leo says as a Catholic, you are against abortion, and you are against government-sanctioned death," she concluded.
Ana Navarro Disagrees With Sunny Hostin
Some of Hostin's co-hosts took a different stance.
"I don't like it," Ana Navarro asserted. "I don't like the way it went through, and I think that before he announced that, he needed to get the approval and agreement of the families of the victims."
"I was against blanket pardons when Trump did it on Jan. 6th. I think these are things you have to take on a case-by-case basis, and I think it’s disrespectful to the victims’ families," she noted.
Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, calling it a "betrayal of the families to not notify them beforehand."