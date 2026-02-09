EXCLUSIVE: Lee Harvey Oswald Smoking Gun Evidence Emerges 'Proving' He WAS a C.I.A. Patsy
Feb. 9 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Moking-gun evidence has emerged suggesting the Central Intelligence Agency engaged with assassination patsy Lee Harvey Oswald roughly three months before President John F. Kennedy's murder in Dallas, Texas – then lied about its involvement for decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The incredible revelations come 62 years after JFK's murder on November 22, 1963 – a crime for which only Oswald, who was gunned down himself days later, was officially implicated – despite mounting evidence hinting there was a far-reaching conspiracy run out of the CIA's Miami field office, also known as JMWAVE.
C.I.A Lies Finally Exposed
The bombshell findings were finally made public through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 22, 2025, mandating the release of the government's remaining classified JFK assassination records.
Sources say one such document proves the CIA repeatedly lied to multiple government committees, including the 1964 Warren Commission.
That item – a CIA memo dated January 17, 1963 – directed agency officer George Joannides, JMWAVE's former deputy station chief, to develop the alias Howard Gebler.
Shadowy CIA Agent Confirmed
Experts said the document is significant because JFK scholars have long debated the existence of a shadowy CIA agent known as "Howard," who supposedly liaised with Directorio Revolucionario Estudiantil (DRE), an anti-communist student group opposed to Cuba's then-dictator Fidel Castro.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DRE was crucial to publicly establishing Oswald's pro-Castro sympathies.
Notably, DRE agents confronted Oswald in New Orleans on August 9, 1963, as he was passing out pro-Castro Fair Play for Cuba Committee pamphlets and later debated him on TV regarding the dictator's regime.
Following JFK's assassination, DRE's newsletter identified Oswald as a pro-Castro communist.
Oswald Framed as Patsy
One JFK historian told RadarOnline.com: "The confirmation that Howard does indeed exist and his outing as notorious CIA officer George Joannides goes a long way to proving the CIA was manipulating Oswald and setting him up as a patsy since at least early August 1963.
"Their actions lay the foundation of Oswald's alleged motive for killing Kennedy. They set him up to be viewed after the fact as a pro-Castro communist, who wanted the president dead."
Dan Hardway, an investigator for the House Select Committee on Assassinations, testified before a House Oversight Committee in May 2025 that Joannides was behind a "covert operation" to undermine the congressional probe into JFK's murder.
C.I.A Cover Story Officially Dead
Eminent JFK scholar Jefferson Morley said: "The cover story for Joannides is officially dead."
Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna – chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets – told RadarOnline.com she believes there was a "rogue element" within the CIA that "knowingly engaged in a cover-up of the JFK assassination" because they disliked the slain leader's politics.