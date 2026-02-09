Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Lee Harvey Oswald
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lee Harvey Oswald Smoking Gun Evidence Emerges 'Proving' He WAS a C.I.A. Patsy

New smoking gun evidence has revived claims Lee Harvey Oswald was a CIA patsy, raising fresh questions.
Source: MEGA

New smoking gun evidence has revived claims Lee Harvey Oswald was a CIA patsy, raising fresh questions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Moking-gun evidence has emerged suggesting the Central Intelligence Agency engaged with assassination patsy Lee Harvey Oswald roughly three months before President John F. Kennedy's murder in Dallas, Texas – then lied about its involvement for decades, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The incredible revelations come 62 years after JFK's murder on November 22, 1963 – a crime for which only Oswald, who was gunned down himself days later, was officially implicated – despite mounting evidence hinting there was a far-reaching conspiracy run out of the CIA's Miami field office, also known as JMWAVE.

Article continues below advertisement

C.I.A Lies Finally Exposed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
New evidence alleged the CIA engaged with Lee Harvey Oswald months before President John F. Kennedy's Dallas assassination.
Source: MEGA

New evidence alleged the CIA engaged with Lee Harvey Oswald months before President John F. Kennedy's Dallas assassination.

Article continues below advertisement

The bombshell findings were finally made public through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 22, 2025, mandating the release of the government's remaining classified JFK assassination records.

Sources say one such document proves the CIA repeatedly lied to multiple government committees, including the 1964 Warren Commission.

That item – a CIA memo dated January 17, 1963 – directed agency officer George Joannides, JMWAVE's former deputy station chief, to develop the alias Howard Gebler.

Article continues below advertisement

Shadowy CIA Agent Confirmed

Article continues below advertisement
President John F. Kennedy's assassination records cited CIA officer George Joannides and the JMWAVE office in newly released documents.
Source: MEGA

President John F. Kennedy's assassination records cited CIA officer George Joannides and the JMWAVE office in newly released documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Experts said the document is significant because JFK scholars have long debated the existence of a shadowy CIA agent known as "Howard," who supposedly liaised with Directorio Revolucionario Estudiantil (DRE), an anti-communist student group opposed to Cuba's then-dictator Fidel Castro.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DRE was crucial to publicly establishing Oswald's pro-Castro sympathies.

Notably, DRE agents confronted Oswald in New Orleans on August 9, 1963, as he was passing out pro-Castro Fair Play for Cuba Committee pamphlets and later debated him on TV regarding the dictator's regime.

Following JFK's assassination, DRE's newsletter identified Oswald as a pro-Castro communist.

Article continues below advertisement

Oswald Framed as Patsy

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump ordered the release of the remaining classified JFK files that sources said detail CIA interactions with Oswald.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump ordered the release of the remaining classified JFK files that sources said detail CIA interactions with Oswald.

Article continues below advertisement

One JFK historian told RadarOnline.com: "The confirmation that Howard does indeed exist and his outing as notorious CIA officer George Joannides goes a long way to proving the CIA was manipulating Oswald and setting him up as a patsy since at least early August 1963.

"Their actions lay the foundation of Oswald's alleged motive for killing Kennedy. They set him up to be viewed after the fact as a pro-Castro communist, who wanted the president dead."

Dan Hardway, an investigator for the House Select Committee on Assassinations, testified before a House Oversight Committee in May 2025 that Joannides was behind a "covert operation" to undermine the congressional probe into JFK's murder.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Andrew Windsor has been accused of kidnapping the Queen's beloved corgis as his last connection to royalty.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Kidnaps' Queen's Beloved Corgis – 'Caring for Them is the Only Link He Has Left to Royalty'

jennifer anistons wedding secrets friends star jim curtis romance

Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Secrets! How Besotted 'Friends' Star Has Already Approved Dress As She Gets Set to Tie the Knot With Jim Curtis After Only 6 Months

Article continues below advertisement

C.I.A Cover Story Officially Dead

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said the disclosures suggest a 'rogue element' within the CIA tied to the JFK case.
Source: MEGA

Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said the disclosures suggest a 'rogue element' within the CIA tied to the JFK case.

Eminent JFK scholar Jefferson Morley said: "The cover story for Joannides is officially dead."

Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna – chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets – told RadarOnline.com she believes there was a "rogue element" within the CIA that "knowingly engaged in a cover-up of the JFK assassination" because they disliked the slain leader's politics.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.