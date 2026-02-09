Moking-gun evidence has emerged suggesting the Central Intelligence Agency engaged with assassination patsy Lee Harvey Oswald roughly three months before President John F. Kennedy's murder in Dallas, Texas – then lied about its involvement for decades, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The incredible revelations come 62 years after JFK's murder on November 22, 1963 – a crime for which only Oswald, who was gunned down himself days later, was officially implicated – despite mounting evidence hinting there was a far-reaching conspiracy run out of the CIA's Miami field office, also known as JMWAVE.