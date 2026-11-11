EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Family Demands Judge Block Monument Near JFK's Grave — as Trump's Massive Golden Arch Sparks Fierce Backlash

President Donald Trump's plans for a towering golden arch near Arlington National Cemetery have sparked a legal challenge from members of America's most famous political dynasty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, nine members of the Kennedy family filed a motion on Tuesday, November 10, seeking to intervene in federal litigation against Trump's proposed 250-foot Independence Arch, arguing the massive structure would cast shadows over their relatives' graves and permanently damage the historic landscape surrounding President John F. Kennedy's Eternal Flame.