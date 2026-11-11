EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Family Demands Judge Block Monument Near JFK's Grave — as Trump's Massive Golden Arch Sparks Fierce Backlash
Nov. 11 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's plans for a towering golden arch near Arlington National Cemetery have sparked a legal challenge from members of America's most famous political dynasty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, nine members of the Kennedy family filed a motion on Tuesday, November 10, seeking to intervene in federal litigation against Trump's proposed 250-foot Independence Arch, arguing the massive structure would cast shadows over their relatives' graves and permanently damage the historic landscape surrounding President John F. Kennedy's Eternal Flame.
Kennedy Family Takes Legal Action
The family members include Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Christopher Kennedy, Maxwell Taylor Kennedy, Courtney Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II, Joseph P. Kennedy III, and Edward M. Kennedy Jr.
Their proposed complaint alleges the monument would obstruct historically significant views connecting the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington Memorial Bridge, and Arlington National Cemetery.
The relatives argue the structure would fundamentally change the experience of visiting the resting places of Robert F. Kennedy, Edward M. Kennedy, and Ethel Kennedy, located near JFK's memorial.
The filing describes the proposed construction as a threat to the cemetery's historic character and the family's longstanding connection to the sacred grounds.
Kennedy Relatives Fight to Protect JFK's Legacy
The family's attorneys contend the monument would create permanent visual disruptions and cast shadows over gravesites, particularly during early morning visits.
In their filing, the relatives argue the construction would amount to a "permanent denigration" of the memorial sites. They further allege the National Park Service and Department of the Interior improperly authorized construction without obtaining necessary congressional approval.
The Kennedy family is asking the court to overturn the project's authorization and prevent construction from proceeding.
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Arch Project
The latest legal challenge comes after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a temporary restraining order on November 5, preventing the Trump administration from breaking ground for 14 days.
The ruling followed lawsuits challenging the project's legality, including litigation brought by Washington, D.C., Virginia, military veterans, and an architectural historian.
The Kennedy relatives are seeking permission to join those existing proceedings, rather than launching an entirely separate legal battle.
Their intervention request remains pending, and the court has not yet determined whether they can formally participate as plaintiffs.
White House Defends Controversial Monument
The Trump administration has defended the proposed arch as a tribute commemorating America's 250th anniversary. The monument, featuring gold ornamentation and granite, would stand near the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle previously expressed confidence that the administration would prevail in court and complete the project. However, Kennedy family attorneys Norman Eisen and Steve Jonas argue that Congress must authorize construction of this magnitude.
Notably, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a member of Trump's administration, is not among the relatives seeking to intervene. With construction temporarily suspended and additional legal challenges pending, the proposed monument's future remains unresolved.