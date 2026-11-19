President Donald Trump issued a warning to Elon Musk on Thursday, November 19, after the billionaire distanced himself from the MAGA movement and admitted he regretted spending hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections.

During a phone interview with NBC News, Trump avoided directly criticizing Musk, whom he described as a friend with "very good intentions." However, the president made it clear that he believes abandoning his political movement can come at a cost.

"MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don't do very well," Trump said. He also noted that Musk had accompanied him on his recent trip to China.