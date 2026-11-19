Trump Delivers Warning to 'Friend' Elon Musk After Billionaire Abandons MAGA Label Following Republicans' Midterm Defeat: 'They Don't Do Very Well'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump issued a warning to Elon Musk on Thursday, November 19, after the billionaire distanced himself from the MAGA movement and admitted he regretted spending hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections.
During a phone interview with NBC News, Trump avoided directly criticizing Musk, whom he described as a friend with "very good intentions." However, the president made it clear that he believes abandoning his political movement can come at a cost.
"MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don't do very well," Trump said. He also noted that Musk had accompanied him on his recent trip to China.
Elon Musk Distances Himself From The MAGA Movement
Trump's remarks came a day after Musk appeared virtually at The New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, November 18. Speaking from China, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO questioned the meaning of MAGA and rejected the idea that he blindly supports Republican policies.
"I'm not MAGA," Musk declared, describing himself as "ideologically quite moderate."
He explained that he does not automatically agree with everything Republicans advocate, adding that he sees both positives and negatives in the two major political parties.
His comments marked a notable change from his enthusiastic support of Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign. At the time, Musk embraced the movement and even described himself as "Dark MAGA."
Following Trump's election victory, the billionaire joined his administration and led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which pursued federal spending cuts and workforce reductions. Musk left his government role in 2025.
Elon Musk Admits He Regrets Spending Millions On Republicans
Musk's political shift also followed a disappointing election cycle for Republicans, who suffered significant defeats on November 3. Democrats gained control of both the House and Senate, reversing the party's previous congressional advantage.
The billionaire admitted he felt "pretty foolish" about pouring so much money into Republican campaigns without achieving the results he wanted.
"Probably I could rewind the clock. I would have spent less money," he acknowledged during the DealBook interview.
Estimates of Musk's 2026 political spending ranged from approximately $445 million to $474 million. One of his biggest investments was roughly $200 million in support of Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who lost to Democrat James Talarico.
Musk had also contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.
Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona was unimpressed by Musk's apparent political repositioning. Responding to the billionaire on X, he wrote, "You are still getting a subpoena."
Elon Musk Believes His Texas Businesses Will Be Fine
Despite the Republican losses, Musk appeared unconcerned about the political implications for his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, both of which have significant operations in Texas.
During the DealBook conversation, he addressed the state's incoming Democratic governor, Gina Hinojosa, who defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in the November election.
Musk described Hinojosa as a moderate and expressed confidence that his businesses would continue operating without major problems under her leadership.
"I don't think she's sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I've heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor," he said.
Trump, meanwhile, maintained a friendly tone toward the billionaire despite their apparent differences over the MAGA label. His response suggested that Musk's political identity may have changed, but the president was not ready to publicly distance himself from his longtime ally.