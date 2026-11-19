Trump Blames Ken Paxton's Eye for GOP Midterm Loss — as Prez Reportedly Offered Texas AG Doctor Who Could Fix Physical Flaw
Nov. 19 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Donald Trump reportedly believes former Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s drooping right eyelid contributed to his crushing defeat in the November 3 Senate election, RadarOnliine.com can report.
The president apparently commented on Paxton's eye in private conversations, offering to connect him with a Palm Beach doctor who could correct it.
Trump: 'What’s Up With That Eye of His?'
Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico by 12 percentage points, handing Texas Democrats their first U.S. Senate victory in the state since 1988.
Immediately after his defeat, Trump remarked in the Oval Office, "What's up with that eye of his," according to a publication.
The 80-year-old also asked aides, "I mean, wouldn't you get that fixed?" He then allegedly offered, "I've got a doctor down in Palm Beach that could work something out for that."
Trump reportedly made similar comments in separate conversations.
"Not the impeachment. Not the divorce. Not the mistress. Trump thinks Ken Paxton got crushed in Texas because of his eye," sources claimed.
Behind Ken Paxton's Life-Changing Eye Injury
Paxton’s drooping eyelid stems from a serious injury at age 12.
During a September 2026 appearance at a United States Hispanic Business Council event in Fort Worth, he recounted being struck in the eye by a hard, berry-like object thrown by other children after a church youth group meeting.
The 63-year-old said bureaucratic delays meant it took three and a half days to see an ophthalmologist, after which he spent 12 days in the hospital, lost half his body weight, and missed about three months of school.
The injury required five surgeries and permanently impaired his vision.
"That made me realize I wish I could have been at a private system where I would have gotten treatment immediately, and I probably would have been just fine," Paxton said, using the experience to criticize government-run health care.
He said it ended his athletic pursuits and disqualified him from military service. Paxton suffered another injury to the same eye during a college basketball game at Baylor, when an elbow shattered bones around it.
A campaign insider told the publication, "He's basically blind in that eye. He can't really see out of it."
As Radar previously reported, a Republican operative had predicted that Paxton's defeat to Talarico would trigger infighting within the GOP.
Trump backed Paxton in the Republican primary against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, despite some Republicans believing Cornyn was better positioned to campaign against Talarico.
Trump ultimately withheld his endorsement of Cornyn, reportedly favoring Paxton because he viewed him as more loyal to the MAGA movement.
However, a new report suggests the internal divisions surrounding Trump's endorsement ran deeper than previously known.
Sources pointed to Trump aide Natalie Harp, who reportedly printed articles highlighting Cornyn's past criticism of Trump, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.
Trump waited more than two months after the March primary before endorsing Paxton on May 19.
Ken Paxton's Defeat
Talarico defeated Paxton by more than 12 percentage points, a nearly 26-point swing from Trump's 2024 margin in Texas and the first Democratic Senate victory in the state since 1988.
Democrats also swept every statewide office. The effort to support Paxton absorbed more than $281million in Republican advertising, according to reports.
Paxton's political career had been dogged by a 2023 impeachment by the Texas House over allegations that he abused his office to help a donor who employed his alleged mistress. The state Senate acquitted him.
His divorce from state Sen. Angela Paxton was finalized on November 11, after she accused him of adultery, and reports of an alleged affair also followed him during the campaign.