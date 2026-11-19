The president apparently commented on Paxton's eye in private conversations, offering to connect him with a Palm Beach doctor who could correct it.

Donald Trump reportedly believes former Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s drooping right eyelid contributed to his crushing defeat in the November 3 Senate election, RadarOnliine.com can report.

"Not the impeachment. Not the divorce. Not the mistress. Trump thinks Ken Paxton got crushed in Texas because of his eye," sources claimed.

The 80-year-old also asked aides, "I mean, wouldn't you get that fixed?" He then allegedly offered, "I've got a doctor down in Palm Beach that could work something out for that."

Immediately after his defeat, Trump remarked in the Oval Office, "What's up with that eye of his," according to a publication .

Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico by 12 percentage points, handing Texas Democrats their first U.S. Senate victory in the state since 1988.

Paxton suffered a serious eye injury at age 12 that required five surgeries and permanently damaged his vision.

Paxton’s drooping eyelid stems from a serious injury at age 12.

During a September 2026 appearance at a United States Hispanic Business Council event in Fort Worth, he recounted being struck in the eye by a hard, berry-like object thrown by other children after a church youth group meeting.

The 63-year-old said bureaucratic delays meant it took three and a half days to see an ophthalmologist, after which he spent 12 days in the hospital, lost half his body weight, and missed about three months of school.

The injury required five surgeries and permanently impaired his vision.

"That made me realize I wish I could have been at a private system where I would have gotten treatment immediately, and I probably would have been just fine," Paxton said, using the experience to criticize government-run health care.

He said it ended his athletic pursuits and disqualified him from military service. Paxton suffered another injury to the same eye during a college basketball game at Baylor, when an elbow shattered bones around it.

A campaign insider told the publication, "He's basically blind in that eye. He can't really see out of it."