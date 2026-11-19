'It's a Rebrand': Joe Scarborough Torches Elon Musk for 'Conversion' From MAGA to 'Moderate' After GOP Midterm Losses
Nov. 19 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Joe Scarborough has criticized Elon Musk's claim he's not "MAGA" despite spending millions on campaigns for Republican candidates during the midterms, RadarOnline.com can report.
"I'm not MAGA. Well, at least I'm not – like, I'm not sure what MAGA means… If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that," Musk said during his appearance at The New York Times' DealBook Summit.
'Morning Joe' Host Jests About Elon Musk Trying to Rebrand
In response, Scarborough declared, "It is a rebrand. And you know, never mind with the eugenics and the Hitler salute – he's a moderate now! He is a moderate now!"
The Morning Joe host jokingly told any billionaires watching that "may have spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to destroy American democracy and this morning you’re feeling bad about it, we accept you into the fold."
They need only "confess [their] sins’’ first.
The 63-year-old jested the "oversight committee" will probably run them "over coals," at first, but they've "taken the first step." He compared it to how church deacons won't invite new members to the "church picnic" immediately.
Elon Musk Previously Declared Himself 'Dark Gothic MAGA'
Despite his recent declaration, Musk has repeatedly presented himself as MAGA.
At a Trump rally in 2024, he declared he wasn't "just MAGA, I'm Dark gothic MAGA."
The Tesla founder has also worn MAGA hats during Trump's presidential campaign and during his brief tenure as DOGE's senior advisor.
Billionaire Admits He Felt 'Foolish' Spending Millions on Midterms
At this week's summit, though, Musk admitted he felt "foolish" spending millions during the midterms "and not seeing much for it."
As Radar previously reported, the billionaire spent nearly $500million on GOP-backed candidates' campaigns.
Specifically, he spent around $446million, more than half of which went to Texas campaigns.
Incoming Texas Governor Vows Changes
Yet he said the state should be "fine" under Texas' incoming Democratic governor, Gina Hinojosa. He alleged she's "quite moderate" and "not a far-left governor."
Musk has various business ties to Texas. Tesla headquarters are located in Austin, and SpaceX's headquarters and Starship launch site operate close to Brownsville.
In 2020, when Musk moved operations to the state, his companies received $1.6billion in tax incentives and grants equaling millions of dollars.
"I want to say something to the powerful people who have gotten very comfortable running this state. The voters have delivered a mandate for change, and it is change they will get," Hinojosa said after winning the election.
So far, she has asked a sale of public land to SpaceX to be paused. Additionally, she has pledged to put a moratorium or temporary suspension on data centers.