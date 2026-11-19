In response, Scarborough declared, "It is a rebrand. And you know, never mind with the eugenics and the Hitler salute – he's a moderate now! He is a moderate now!"

The Morning Joe host jokingly told any billionaires watching that "may have spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to destroy American democracy and this morning you’re feeling bad about it, we accept you into the fold."

They need only "confess [their] sins’’ first.

The 63-year-old jested the "oversight committee" will probably run them "over coals," at first, but they've "taken the first step." He compared it to how church deacons won't invite new members to the "church picnic" immediately.