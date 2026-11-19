Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake criticized Elon Musk after the billionaire attempted to distance himself from the MAGA movement despite spending more than $445 million supporting Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections.

Musk made the comments during The New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, November 18, while speaking with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin.

His remarks followed major Republican losses, with Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief also admitted he regretted spending so much money on the elections, prompting Flake to question his political judgment.