Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake Calls Out Elon Musk After Billionaire Claims He's 'Not MAGA' — Despite Spending $445Million Backing Republican Candidates
Nov. 19 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake criticized Elon Musk after the billionaire attempted to distance himself from the MAGA movement despite spending more than $445 million supporting Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections.
Musk made the comments during The New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, November 18, while speaking with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin.
His remarks followed major Republican losses, with Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress.
The Tesla and SpaceX chief also admitted he regretted spending so much money on the elections, prompting Flake to question his political judgment.
Musk Tries To Distance Himself From MAGA Label
During the summit, Musk insisted he did not identify with the MAGA movement, describing his political views as relatively moderate.
"I'm not sure what MAGA means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that," he said.
His latest comments stand in contrast to his enthusiastic support for Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.
At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in October 2024, Musk famously declared, "I'm not just MAGA — I'm Dark MAGA," while wearing a black MAGA hat.
The billionaire also appeared alongside Trump at his second inauguration in January 2025, further highlighting his close association with the president.
Flake Pushes Back On CNN
Flake addressed Musk's comments during an appearance on CNN's OutFront with host Erin Burnett.
After playing the clip of Musk rejecting the MAGA label, Burnett questioned the apparent change in his political identity.
"So Elon Musk is suddenly not MAGA? This is the guy who proudly said, 'I'm the one who helped get Trump elected,'" she remarked.
The former Republican senator was equally unconvinced by Musk's explanation.
"MAGA is not blind adherence to a set of principles. It's blind adherence to one individual," Flake said, referring to Trump.
He also questioned Musk's decision to invest so heavily in Republican candidates without considering their individual positions.
"Before you put down a few hundred million dollars on an election, you probably ought to know what these candidates are standing for," he added.
Where The $400 Million Went
Musk's political spending reportedly reached at least $445 million during the 2026 midterm cycle, making him one of the biggest individual financial backers of Republican candidates.
Texas became a major focus of his spending, with more than $150 million reportedly directed toward efforts supporting Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.
However, Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico, delivering Democrats their first statewide victory in Texas in more than three decades.
The results represented a major setback for Musk's efforts to help Republicans retain control of Congress.
Musk Acknowledges Costly Bet
Speaking about his political investments, Musk admitted he was disappointed with the outcome.
"I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it," he told Sorkin.
"Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money," he added, while acknowledging that the election results might have been worse without his financial support.
Musk had previously indicated that he intended to reduce his political contributions. In May 2025, he announced plans to spend "a lot less" on politics after contributing at least $277 million to Republican candidates and causes during the 2024 election cycle.