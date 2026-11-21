Texas Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Child — as Victim's Mother Tells Cops She Found X-Rated Snapchat Messages Between Them
Nov. 20 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
A Texas teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a student during an event, RadarOnline.com can report.
Charlyann Silva Guerra was charged with sexually assaulting a minor and having an improper relationship with a child. The 26-year-old worked as a teacher aide at SST Hill Country College Prep High School.
Mother Discovered Explicit Messages and Late-Night FaceTime Call
Per an affidavit, a mother of a student there found Snapchat texts between her daughter and Guerra that were "sexual in nature." In one of the texts, the educator allegedly told the teenager she wanted to "kiss those lips."
Additionally, the mother said she once caught her daughter on FaceTime with the aide at night. The parent took pictures of the Snapchats and shared them with the school.
The institution then contacted the police.
Student Claims Charlyann Silva Guerra Assaulted Her in Living Room
The victim and mother both spoke with detectives. The student told them her parents had invited the basketball team, of which Guerra was the coach, to her house on November 13. The student and Guerra went to the living room, where Guerra allegedly kissed her and put her hand down her pants.
Shortly after, the student's parents entered the room.
After speaking to the victim and looking at the texts, San Antonio cops arrested Guerra. She is currently being held at the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
School District Terminat Teacher’s Contract
"We received a report from a parent yesterday afternoon regarding alleged inappropriate misconduct involving a teacher aide and a high school student during a team dinner organized with the parents outside of the school," Superintendent Fawzy Shemshack wrote in a letter to families following the arrest.
"There was also unauthorized social media communication between this teacher aide and the student… The district terminated the employee's contract and promptly contacted law enforcement officials to ensure the matter was properly addressed and investigated."
Shemshack reassured families the school had properly checked the aide's background before hiring her.
Charlyann Silva Guerra Was Certified as Educational Aide in 2023
Guerra hadn't been a teacher's aide for long. Per the Texas Scorecard, Guerra was certified as an educational aide in 2023.
She had worked as an aide at Fort Sam Houston Independent School District in 2024 and 2025. It is unclear why she left that school.