A royal source exclusively told us: "Charles has already endured years of embarrassment and humiliation because of Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein, and the possibility of the scandal reaching somewhere as deeply personal as Balmoral is particularly devastating. The King has worked incredibly hard to protect the monarchy's reputation, and there would inevitably come a point where he felt enough was enough.

"If these latest allegations prove to have substance, it could become impossible for Charles to contemplate Andrew ever returning to the royal fold. The priority would have to be protecting the institution, even if that meant permanently shutting his own brother out.

"Balmoral isn't just another royal property. It's a place that holds enormous sentimental significance for Charles because of his mother and the generations of family history associated with it. The suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein might have exploited his connections to gain access to such a cherished residence would be deeply upsetting.

"Charles would understandably want to know exactly what happened, who was involved and whether anyone abused the trust placed in them. The prospect of Balmoral becoming entangled in this investigation would be an absolute nightmare for the royal family and its legacy.

"The difficulty for Charles is that Andrew's association with Epstein continues to generate damaging headlines, regardless of how much distance the palace tries to put between them. Every new revelation risks dragging the monarchy back into a controversy it desperately wants to move beyond. There is simply no realistic prospect of Andrew resuming his former position while these questions remain unresolved and Charles is getting ready to sever all ties with his brother.

"The King has a responsibility to the wider institution.

"Charles may also be Andrew's brother, but he's also the monarch, and those two responsibilities don't always sit comfortably together. There will always be a personal family connection, but that doesn't mean Andrew can expect unlimited protection from the consequences of his associations.

"The King has already made clear that the law must take its course in Andrew's Epstein case.

"The royal family must have hoped that distancing itself from Andrew would eventually allow the Epstein controversy to fade, but these latest allegations demonstrate just how difficult that may be. The involvement of Balmoral adds another deeply uncomfortable dimension because it raises questions about access to one of the monarchy's most private residences.

"Charles cannot afford to have the institution repeatedly overshadowed by allegations involving his brother. Any decision about Andrew's future would need to reflect the seriousness of the situation and the importance of allowing investigators to establish the facts without interference. If that means Andrew being banished from all royal life forever, Charles is ready to do so."