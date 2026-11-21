EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Set to Banish Andrew Windsor Forever' Over Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Allegations
Nov. 20 2026, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to be set to sever his remaining ties with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as new allegations involving Jeffrey Epstein and the royal family's Balmoral estate threaten to deepen the monarchy's most damaging scandal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles, 78, has been confronted with fresh scrutiny after Police Scotland in the UK confirmed it was examining information about women allegedly trafficked to the royal residence in Aberdeenshire.
Police Probe Epstein and Andrew's Balmoral Visits
The inquiry follows the emergence of photographs reportedly showing Epstein and his fixer Ghislaine Maxwell at Balmoral during the 1990s, alongside images of the disgraced financier on a shooting trip with the now ex-Prince Andrew, 66.
Police Scotland's chief constable, Jo Farrell, said: "We're examining information that we've received from parties and we will progress that and determine what action needs to be taken."
Addressing claims women were brought to the Highland estate, Farrell added: "So that's information that we've received from parties and we're examining it."
The developments raise uncomfortable new questions about serial predator Epstein's access to royal residences and the extent of his relationship with Andrew.
King Charles Ready to 'Banish' Andrew
A royal source exclusively told us: "Charles has already endured years of embarrassment and humiliation because of Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein, and the possibility of the scandal reaching somewhere as deeply personal as Balmoral is particularly devastating. The King has worked incredibly hard to protect the monarchy's reputation, and there would inevitably come a point where he felt enough was enough.
"If these latest allegations prove to have substance, it could become impossible for Charles to contemplate Andrew ever returning to the royal fold. The priority would have to be protecting the institution, even if that meant permanently shutting his own brother out.
"Balmoral isn't just another royal property. It's a place that holds enormous sentimental significance for Charles because of his mother and the generations of family history associated with it. The suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein might have exploited his connections to gain access to such a cherished residence would be deeply upsetting.
"Charles would understandably want to know exactly what happened, who was involved and whether anyone abused the trust placed in them. The prospect of Balmoral becoming entangled in this investigation would be an absolute nightmare for the royal family and its legacy.
"The difficulty for Charles is that Andrew's association with Epstein continues to generate damaging headlines, regardless of how much distance the palace tries to put between them. Every new revelation risks dragging the monarchy back into a controversy it desperately wants to move beyond. There is simply no realistic prospect of Andrew resuming his former position while these questions remain unresolved and Charles is getting ready to sever all ties with his brother.
"The King has a responsibility to the wider institution.
"Charles may also be Andrew's brother, but he's also the monarch, and those two responsibilities don't always sit comfortably together. There will always be a personal family connection, but that doesn't mean Andrew can expect unlimited protection from the consequences of his associations.
"The King has already made clear that the law must take its course in Andrew's Epstein case.
"The royal family must have hoped that distancing itself from Andrew would eventually allow the Epstein controversy to fade, but these latest allegations demonstrate just how difficult that may be. The involvement of Balmoral adds another deeply uncomfortable dimension because it raises questions about access to one of the monarchy's most private residences.
"Charles cannot afford to have the institution repeatedly overshadowed by allegations involving his brother. Any decision about Andrew's future would need to reflect the seriousness of the situation and the importance of allowing investigators to establish the facts without interference. If that means Andrew being banished from all royal life forever, Charles is ready to do so."
Palace Pledges Support Amid Ongoing Police Inquiries
Andrew, whose association with the convicted s-- offender has overshadowed the monarchy for years.
Charles inherited Balmoral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, making the allegations particularly sensitive for the King.
The estate was among his mother's favorite residences and remains closely associated with the royal family's private life.
Andrew was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with his relationship with Epstein.
Following his arrest, Charles declared: "The law must take its course."
The monarch also promised investigators the royal family's "full and wholehearted support and cooperation."
Andrew has consistently denied sexually abusing Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein and Maxwell of trafficking her to the former prince when she was 17.
Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025.
Her civil lawsuit against Andrew was settled in 2022 without an admission of liability.
Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s---trafficking charges.
Maxwell, 64, is serving a 20-year prison sentence in the United States for offenses connected to recruiting and trafficking underage girls.
Survivors Question Financier's Royal Access
The latest allegations have also prompted disturbing questions from women who say they survived Epstein's abuse.
Audra Christiansen, a former Playboy Playmate who has described herself as a trafficking survivor, questioned the financier's access to influential figures.
She said: "If Epstein had that kind of access to the British royal family, how deep did his connections really go? Who opened those doors for him, and what did he get in return?"
Christiansen has alleged Maxwell contacted her while she pursued a modeling career and that Epstein subsequently assaulted her.
Lawyer Arick Fudali, who represents several Epstein survivors, told NewsNation that allegations involving Balmoral were "hardly surprising".
He added: "Given what we know about Epstein's connections to some of the most powerful and influential people in the world, including members of the British royal family, allegations that he may have committed crimes at Balmoral are hardly surprising."
Other police forces, including the Metropolitan Police, Thames Valley Police and Surrey Police, are examining information connected to newly released Epstein files.