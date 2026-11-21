President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are facing fresh legal scrutiny after a group of Ecuadorian fishermen accused the United States of launching a drone attack that destroyed their fishing boat, seriously injured crew members, and led to their alleged mistreatment at sea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the lawsuit was filed on November 16 in Pennsylvania federal court, accusing American forces of attacking the fishing vessel La Negra Francesca Duarte II in the Pacific Ocean before allegedly detaining its surviving crew.