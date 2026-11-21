EXCLUSIVE: Trump and Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Hit With Lawsuit as 16 Fishermen Claim U.S. Drones Attacked Their Boat
Nov. 20 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are facing fresh legal scrutiny after a group of Ecuadorian fishermen accused the United States of launching a drone attack that destroyed their fishing boat, seriously injured crew members, and led to their alleged mistreatment at sea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the lawsuit was filed on November 16 in Pennsylvania federal court, accusing American forces of attacking the fishing vessel La Negra Francesca Duarte II in the Pacific Ocean before allegedly detaining its surviving crew.
Fishing Trip Turns Into Drone Attack Nightmare
The fishermen claimed they departed Ecuador on March 2, 2026, for a routine fishing expedition near the Galápagos Islands. On March 17, their vessel was allegedly struck by two armed drones launched from a U.S.-operated ship, triggering explosions that engulfed the boat in flames.
The complaint identified Jordy Alexander Flores Lucas and Leonel Alberto Pilay Barahona as two crew members who suffered serious burns. The fishermen maintained they were innocent civilians with no connections to drug trafficking organizations.
They also claimed Ecuadorian naval authorities had inspected their vessel for approximately three hours before clearing them of wrongdoing.
Fishermen Claim They Were Hooded and Detained
After escaping the burning vessel, the fishermen allegedly jumped into the ocean and boarded emergency boats. They claimed armed English-speaking personnel aboard another vessel approached them with rifles before taking them into custody.
According to the lawsuit, the men were restrained with zip ties, had hoods placed over their heads, and were forced to stand barefoot on a dangerously hot metal deck. The plaintiffs further alleged they received little drinking water and no food during their detention.
Their complaint characterized the treatment as cruel, alleging conduct amounting to torture. The fishermen were subsequently transferred to a Salvadoran vessel and transported to El Salvador before eventually returning home.
Trump and Pete Hegseth's Military Campaign Under Fire
The lawsuit comes amid the Trump administration's military campaign targeting vessels suspected of transporting illegal drugs through the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.
Trump and Hegseth have defended the broader operations as necessary to combat international drug trafficking. However, the fishermen argued their vessel posed no threat to American personnel and was never involved in criminal activity.
Their attorneys challenged the legal justification for using military force against civilians who, they contend, were conducting ordinary fishing operations. The United States is the named defendant in the lawsuit, which raises claims involving assault, battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress.
Fishermen Seek Millions in Damages
The plaintiffs are seeking millions of dollars in compensation for injuries, psychological trauma, and the destruction of their livelihood.
They are also asking the court to intervene in the administration's broader campaign of lethal strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels.
The U.S. government has said it has no information concerning the alleged attack on this particular fishing boat.
The allegations have not been established in court, and the lawsuit now places the fishermen's account before a federal judge.