Inside Jackie Kennedy's Alleged Secret Affairs During Marriage to 'Womanizing' Husband JFK Before His Assassination
Nov. 20 2026, Published 7:01 p.m. ET
Former President John F. Kennedy was reportedly involved in numerous affairs during his marriage to his wife, Jackie, from intern Mimi Alford to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe – but according to an insider, the First Lady got her own revenge on her "womanizing" husband.
As the 63rd anniversary of JFK's death approaches, RadarOnline.com revisits Jackie and JFK's tumultuous marriage.
Inside Jackie and John F. Kennedy's Relationship
JFK met a young Jacqueline Bouvier in 1952 while she was working for the Washington Times-Herald. The next year, the pair was engaged. They tied the knot months later, on September 12, 1953.
Over the years, they suffered private losses, particularly when it came to having children. In 1955, Jackie had a miscarriage, and in 1956, she gave birth to a stillborn daughter.
They finally welcomed their daughter, Caroline Kennedy, in 1957, and later had their son, John F. Kennedy Jr., in 1960.
Jackie Kennedy Thought It was 'Good' to Be Away From JFK
When Caroline was still young, Jackie wrote a love letter to her husband, admitting that she saw the good in the times that they were apart.
"I know everyone says married couples should never separate – as you get off the same wavelength … but I think it is usually good when we go away from each other as we both realize so much," she penned at the time.
"You are an atypical husband … so you mustn't be surprised to have an atypical wife," she continued. "I can't write down what I feel for you, but I will show you when I am with you – and I think you must know."
Jackie and John F. Kennedy's Marriage Rocked by Affairs
But it wasn't long before their marriage was rocked by rumors of rampant affairs.
In 1958, JFK allegedly sparked a romance with Diana de Vegh. A few years later, after he was elected POTUS, he allegedly had an affair with a White House intern, Alford, who wrote about the alleged romance in her 2012 book, Once Upon a Secret.
Other reports and rumored extramarital affairs included Marilyn Monroe, Judith Exner, Mary Pinchot Meyer and more.
Jackie Kennedy's Affairs and 2nd Marriage
However, two could play at that game.
"Toward the end (of her husband’s life), she saw other men, too," JFK's former personal secretary, Evelyn Lincoln, claimed.
Late writer Truman Capote also weighed in, noting Jackie hadn't been "prepared for such blatant womanizing," in a sit-down with author C. David Heymann for his tell-all, A Woman Named Jackie.
"She hadn’t expected to find herself stranded at parties while her husband went off with somebody new," Capote continued. "Nor did she expect to become the object of derision among those females in her own circle who knew, as did almost everyone else, what was happening."
Jackie biographer Kitty Kelley said there were moments in her life when the First Lady could be "very adult" about her husband's extramarital "flings" but other times, "she would retreat and thrash herself and mope for days, becoming very aloof from everyone and glacially cold to him."
There were also rumors that she'd even become romantically involved with her second husband, Aristotle Onassis, while she was married to JFK, but that has not been verified.
Jackie and Onassis married in 1968, five years after JFK's assassination. They remained married until Onassis' death in 1975.