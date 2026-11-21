However, two could play at that game.

"Toward the end (of her husband’s life), she saw other men, too," JFK's former personal secretary, Evelyn Lincoln, claimed.

Late writer Truman Capote also weighed in, noting Jackie hadn't been "prepared for such blatant womanizing," in a sit-down with author C. David Heymann for his tell-all, A Woman Named Jackie.

"She hadn’t expected to find herself stranded at parties while her husband went off with somebody new," Capote continued. "Nor did she expect to become the object of derision among those females in her own circle who knew, as did almost everyone else, what was happening."

Jackie biographer Kitty Kelley said there were moments in her life when the First Lady could be "very adult" about her husband's extramarital "flings" but other times, "she would retreat and thrash herself and mope for days, becoming very aloof from everyone and glacially cold to him."

There were also rumors that she'd even become romantically involved with her second husband, Aristotle Onassis, while she was married to JFK, but that has not been verified.

Jackie and Onassis married in 1968, five years after JFK's assassination. They remained married until Onassis' death in 1975.