Inside Jackie Kennedy's Rumored Affair With Robert F. Kennedy After JFK's Death: 'They Carried on Like Lovesick Teenagers'

According to Heymann, Jackie may have been inspired – at least in part – to have an affair with Bobby as a form of revenge against her late husband.

"Jack virtually made a bordello out of the White House," the writer explained, per Irish Central. "People were well aware of his daily dalliances with women who were brought in to the White House swimming pool and other places to have sexual interludes with JFK. In Jackie’s case I think there was a great deal of anger after his death that also led to her becoming involved with Bobby Kennedy."

Both JFK and Jackie also didn't have to worry about rumors in the media or online in the way politicians – or their loved ones – have to today.

"This was a family that was wealthy and freewheeling and powerful and did what they wanted to do," he continued of the Kennedys. "In those days they operated with an impunity from press interference in their personal lives that we just don’t have today."

Heymann pointed to Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky as a more modern example.

"(Clinton) had one dalliance and it immediately became headlines. JFK had multiple dalliances and not a word ever appeared in print," he shared. "It took The New York Times 30 years before they even reported on JFK’s womanizing. It just was not on anyone’s radar."