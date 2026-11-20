Trump's Fired Press Sec Katie Zacharia Faces California Bar Investigation Over Claims She Was a Lawyer — Following Her Five-Day White House Stint
Nov. 20 2026, Published 6:53 p.m. ET
The State Bar of California is investigating allegations that former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia misrepresented herself as a lawyer despite never passing a bar exam, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The inquiry follows an October complaint from Campaign for Accountability, a nonprofit watchdog group. The bar told the organization that the complaint had been forwarded for further investigation and assigned to an investigator and legal adviser. The inquiry is ongoing, and no finding of wrongdoing has been made.
Watchdog Complaint Raises Questions About Lawyer Title
Zacharia's spokesperson called the allegations "baseless" and described the complaint as politically motivated. The spokesperson said they expect it to be dismissed.
Campaign for Accountability alleges Zacharia repeatedly identified herself as a lawyer during television appearances and on other platforms. The complaint cites an appearance on The Greg Kelly Show in which she reportedly said, "I'm a lawyer," as well as news broadcasts that identified her as one.
The group also pointed to a past LinkedIn profile describing Zacharia as general counsel for the California nonprofit Fix California. It questioned claims about her work with the World Bank and International Finance Corp.
Executive Director Michelle Kuppersmith welcomed the bar's decision to investigate, saying Zacharia had presented herself as having professional authority she did not hold.
Katie Zacharia Says She Was Advised She Could Use The Term
Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law in 2011 but has not been licensed to practice law in California or another U.S. state, according to the complaint.
She has said she took the bar exam after law school but did not pass. In comments to USA Today, Zacharia said she did not retake it before moving to China with her husband, where she worked with an international-practice team at a Chinese law firm.
She has also argued that "lawyer" and “attorney” are distinct terms, saying legal experts told her she could describe herself as a lawyer because she held a law degree. The distinction is central to the complaint and the state bar's review.
California Law Limits Claims of Legal Authority
California law makes it a misdemeanor for someone who is not an active licensee to hold themselves out as entitled to practice law. Potential penalties include up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
Campaign for Accountability has asked the state bar to examine whether Zacharia's public statements and professional descriptions violated the law. The group also asked that any possible violations be referred to prosecutors.
The bar’s decision to investigate does not mean Zacharia broke the law or that criminal charges have been filed. Her spokesperson said the complaint would be dismissed without a finding of wrongdoing.
Inquiry Follows Brief White House Tenure
Zacharia’s professional background drew scrutiny after President Donald Trump named her press secretary in October. She held the role for five days, making her the shortest-serving person in the position, before leaving the White House.
Trump had called Zacharia an attorney when announcing her appointment. During the ensuing controversy, he said her legal credentials were not a requirement for the press secretary job.
The California State Bar has not announced a conclusion in the case. Its investigation will determine whether the allegations warrant further action.