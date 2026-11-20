Zacharia's spokesperson called the allegations "baseless" and described the complaint as politically motivated. The spokesperson said they expect it to be dismissed.

Campaign for Accountability alleges Zacharia repeatedly identified herself as a lawyer during television appearances and on other platforms. The complaint cites an appearance on The Greg Kelly Show in which she reportedly said, "I'm a lawyer," as well as news broadcasts that identified her as one.

The group also pointed to a past LinkedIn profile describing Zacharia as general counsel for the California nonprofit Fix California. It questioned claims about her work with the World Bank and International Finance Corp.

Executive Director Michelle Kuppersmith welcomed the bar's decision to investigate, saying Zacharia had presented herself as having professional authority she did not hold.