Kentucky Mom Accused of Committing Incest with 11-Year-Old Comes Face-to-Face with Cop Husband and Parents During Court Hearing
Nov. 20 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
A Kentucky mother who is accused of engaging in incest with her then 11-year-old son apparently has the support of her parents and her police officer husband, as she appeared in court for a bond hearing, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lauren Winans is charged with sexually abusing a child, first-degree sodomy, and incest of a person younger than 12.
Lauren Winans Has Awkward Interaction With Her Family in Court
Winans entered the tiny Nelson County Circuit Courtroom and found her husband Andy and her parents sitting in the gallery.
The 31-year-old reportedly turned and said "hi" to her family, but they were said to be "anxious and stone-faced" and "glanced in her direction but did not verbally respond."
Court records indicated Winans engaged in "sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse" with a family member younger than 12 at least three times between January 1 and November 20, 2022.
According to the report, the mother-of-three and her eldest son got into a heated argument over the phone earlier this year. At some point, the enraged pre-teen complained to his stepmom that he "couldn't believe she would treat him this way after what she's done."
The boy then reportedly told his stepmom and dad the sordid allegations, and they called the state police.
Lauren Winans Had at Least Three Instances of Abuse
A detective on the case noted that the alleged victim recalled three separate instances of sexual abuse by Winans. Two of those times, she allegedly fondled him, while a third time involved "oral abuse."
During the alleged third encounter, the boy "told her to stop and that he was uncomfortable," per the detective's report, "But she said that it was normal" and continued.
The detective repeated that claim Thursday, November 20, during Winans' hearing.
Lauren Winans' Kids Accused Her of Always Coming Home 'Intoxicated'
State investigators also conducted interviews with Winans' two other children, who both claimed not to have known about any of the alleged abuse, nor were they abused themselves.
But one of them did hint about Winans' demons, and claimed their mother was "always drinking out of a tall skinny can" and "always came home intoxicated."
Winans allegedly predicted her own arrest, as she was found in a dark basement bedroom when state troopers came to arrest her – with one of those "tall skinny cans" in hand.
According to reports, she told the arresting officers that she had left work early that day and had been hiding away drinking White Claws because "she knew this was gonna happen."
Lauren Winans Faces Some Stiff Rules if Set Free
In court Thursday, her attorney tried to argue that her son was merely angry with his mother and seeking to hurt her.
Winans has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was initially booked into the Nelson County Detention Center before being transferred to the LaRue County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $250,000 cash, with several strict conditions upon her release, including a dusk-to-dawn curfew, no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim, and a prohibition on alcohol and drug use. It's not clear if she has paid that bond.
The mom could face life in prison if convicted of first-degree sodomy or incest, which are Class A felonies under Kentucky law, and is expected back in court on December 3 for a pretrial hearing.